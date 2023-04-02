Wimbledon lifts suspension of Russian and Belarusian tennis players | War news Russia-Ukraine





Players from both countries can compete as neutral athletes if they meet certain conditions.

Wimbledon has lifted a suspension for Russian and Belarusian players, allowing them to compete in this year’s Grand Slam on the grass court as neutral athletes, following the response to Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Players from the two countries can participate in the July tournament if they meet certain conditions. These included refraining from voicing support for the invasion and not receiving government funding from their respective countries. Competitors also cannot get sponsorship from state-owned or state-controlled companies, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, said in a statement Friday. The same conditions will apply to other UK tournaments. We continue to fully condemn the illegal invasion of Russia and our sincere support remains with the people of Ukraine, said club president Ian Hewitt. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or with little regard for those who will be affected by it, he said. We believe that, taking all factors into consideration, this is the most appropriate arrangement for this year’s championships. Last year, Wimbledon banned players from Russia and Moscow-affiliated Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine, saying it was the only viable option under the direction of the British government. Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the UK’s governing body for the game, were heavily penalized after the heavy sanctions were imposed last year. Both bodies were fined and Wimbledon stripped of ranking points. The tournament said this year’s terms had been developed through dialogue with the government. UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said the government maintained its position that Russian and Belarusian athletes representing their countries should not be allowed to compete in domestic and international sporting competitions, but she supported the All England Clubs’ approach. Individual self-funded Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in the UK, subject to following our guidelines on neutrality, Frazer said. The AELTC and LTA should never have been fined by the international tennis tours for taking a principled stand against Russian aggression, she added. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) applauded the decision. The governing bodies said a concerted effort was needed across the sport to come up with a workable solution that protects the fairness of the game. We are delighted that all players will have the opportunity to participate in Wimbledon and LTA events this summer, the unions said in a joint statement. This remains an extremely difficult situation and we would like to thank Wimbledon and the LTA for their efforts to achieve this result, while reiterating our unequivocal condemnation of the Russian war against Ukraine, the ATP and WTA said. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus, which was a staging area for Kremlin forces entering Ukraine. Players entered the tour as individual athletes with no national affiliation to the other majors. In the top 10 of the men’s ranking are two Russians: Daniil Medvedev (5) and Andrey Rublev (7). Among women, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is second in the world. She won the Australian Open in January to become the first neutral Grand Slam champion. The Russian Daria Kasatkina is eighth in the world ranking. Wimbledon runs from July 3-16. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGOO-HiG4AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/31/wimbledon-lifts-ban-on-russian-and-belarusian-tennis-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related