University of Massachusetts Athletics





ST. LOUIS University of Massachusetts baseball was eliminated by Saint Louis University 7-6 in game two of the series at Billiken Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. UMass drops to 4-14 on the year, including 0-2 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Louis improved to 14-10 overall and 2-0 in the league. University of Massachusetts baseball was eliminated by Saint Louis University 7-6 in game two of the series at Billiken Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. UMass drops to 4-14 on the year, including 0-2 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Louis improved to 14-10 overall and 2-0 in the league. Zack Zaetta And Steve Luttazi led the team with two hits each, while Luttazi added two RBIs to his stats. Nolan Tichy , Carter Hanson , Michael Toth And Kevin Schagerlind recorded one hit every day. Zetta, Hanson, Chris Pearsons and Toth each had one RBI, as six different Minutemen contributed one run to UMass’s total. Taylor Perrett started on the mound for Massachusetts, throwing 6.2 innings while allowing five runs and six hits and sharing a season-best five strikeouts. Perrett retired 13 batters, including back-to-back-to-back three up, three down innings. After Saint Louis scored on an RBI single in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead, UMass got the bats going in the second to claim a 3-1 lead. Luttazi led off with a single to the left before Hanson singled to the left himself. A sacrifice bunt of Jacob Sloss put Luttazi and Hanson on third and second base respectively. Pearsons stepped to the plate and grounded out to third baseman, which led to Luttazi scoring and tied the game at 1-1. Toth knocked in Hanson with a single to left field, as UMass took a 2-1 lead. Skagerlind advanced to first base on a fielding error by Billiken’s shortstop, which moved Toth to second base. Massachusetts scored its third run of the inning on an RBI single by Zaetta that enabled Toth to score an unearned run. The UMass defense held off the Saint Louis in the bottom of the second, third and fourth frames to keep the lead, with Perrett retiring nine batters in a row. Skagerlind led off the fifth with a walk, before stealing the second. Zaetta walked and Will MacLean reached after being hit by a pitch. A wild pitch moved MacLean to second base and Zaetta to third base, but Skagerlind was caught stealing in the play. Another hiking spot Tichy first to load the bases. A two-run single by Luttazi saw Zaetta and MacLean cross the saucer and Tichy advance to third base, making it a 5-1 game. Tichy scored the last run of the inning to give UMass a 6-1 lead, as Hanson reached first base on a fielder’s choice and Luttazi was eliminated in second. The Billikens came back within one run and scored four runs in the seventh inning as the Minutemen held onto a 6-5 lead. UMass held off Saint Louis in the eighth, but SLU tied the game on an RBI single, before a walk-off RBI single gave the Billikens the 7–6 lead. Jackson Harris (0-2) took the loss for Massachusetts, giving up two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out one in one complete inning. Ben Cherico (2-1) got the winning call for Saint Louis, giving up only two hits and sharing one strikeout in 1.2 innings of work.

Massachusetts and Saint Louis wrap up the series on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Billiken Sports Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

