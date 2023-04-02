Pickleball takes the spotlight with Andre Agassi, tennis icons competing

On most days, you can find Andre Agassi fulfilling his dreams of educating young people through his partnership with the Turner-Agassi Education Facilities Fund, which helps establish charter schools (now more than 100) in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the country.

But there is also another side to Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam tennis champion and Olympic gold medalist. One that fulfills his need to stay in shape by participating in one of the popular sports in the United States.

That interest from one of the world’s top racquet players is more than enough reason why a pickleball has interested sports media outlets and television executives salivating at the possibilities.

In Pickleball Slam, Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick will compete for a $1 million purse. The four men have a combined 17 Grand Slam singles championships to their name.

The event takes place Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and will air on ESPN at noon ET, right before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game. An amateur challenge will also be held on Friday and Saturday.

“In terms of interest for it, are we anywhere near the best pickleball players? A hundred percent no is the answer to that question,” Agassi told USA TODAY Sports. “But there are tens of millions of people who play the game for obvious reasons. They love it. And I’m one of them.”

“I’m going to play beyond this event simply because I’ve learned it’s a great form of outlet,” Agassi continued. “One of the things I recognized with the whole pickleball community is that they always want to measure themselves and they always want to feel like they’re better than they are.”

Pickleball popularity

Pickleball was invented in 1965 and has grown in size and popularity ever since. The difference is the size of the playing surface, which is the same dimensions as a standard doubles badminton court, measuring 20 feet by 44 feet, with the height of the net at 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches at the center.

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, Pickleball has exploded over the past decade to the point where nearly 37 million people played the sport by 2022. Other sports stars are jumping on the bandwagon, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady, each of whom has invested their own money into pickleball teams over the past year.

David Levy, co-CEO of Horizon Sports & Experiences, says this is just the beginning, as pickleball was primarily pushed into the mainstream as a way to get exercise during the onset of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. player as a spectator sport with visions of mainstream television, especially as more investors and television partners join in.

Levy said Pickleball Slam is the first in a five-event deal with the Hard Rock and could soon come to venues like Nashville, Las Vegas, New York and Atlantic City and, as the market dictates, will also have a global focus.

“Success, I think, is measured by a few things. There’s an amateur tournament on Friday and Saturday and the winners get to play two of the four legends, so that’s going to be a bit unique and different,” said Levy.

Event made for TV

At a dinner Levy had with his co-CEO Chris Weil nearly six months ago, the two discussed ways to grow the company and focused on four areas: Formula 1, golf, soccer and pickleball. Levy, who spent three decades with the company until 2019, immediately recalled his previous experience with made-for-TV events, such as The Match, a head-to-head golf match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

From concept to getting the players and television partners, the whole deal took six days.

“If this was purely what I would call professional racquetball players, people don’t know their names now,” Levy told USA TODAY Sports. “You can’t really ask anyone in the pickleball space to name the best pickleball players, but what you can name are the best racquet players in the world.

“And you put the best names and racquet sports into the fastest growing sport. And you can say that you can say this concept in less than 30 seconds and everyone understands it. You know, you’re going to be successful.”

Working with a conglomerate like ESPN was critical to the deal, including in terms of the eyes that will be aligned and the players involved. Throw in money for charities and a chance to pocket some coins of your own, and expectations are high for the athletes.

“I think there are a lot of reasons for them to tune just this year, because they’re going to be moving towards it, because they want to have comparatives,” Agassi said. “So it’s a big audience when you’re just starting out. And then you take those who are a little bit nostalgic, watching us compete for decades, and think they want to see us try and put our skills on another platform.”

Agassi and Levy both believe there is another wild card in the event: John McEnroe.

A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, McEnroe was known for his temperamental behavior, especially when it came to calls that didn’t go his way. Chair umpires were usually the source of those complaints.

“I think every time McEnroe does something, you have to wonder what’s going to happen,” Agassi said. “I’m probably just as interested in that as anyone.”

Levy says success isn’t necessarily measured in ratings, though that’s only part of the success equation.

He has no doubt that people will tune in and that will only grow the sport.

You know, we don’t put celebrities in a pickleball contest. These are dominant racquet players in racquet sports and the names everyone knows and it’s authentic. And I think that’s a very key word as to why people will tune in, Levy said.

Scooby Axson can be followed on Twitter at @ScoobAxson.