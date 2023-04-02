No. 3 USC Beach Volleyball pushes past No. 16 Panthers to finish East Meets West undefeated





Women’s Beach Volleyball | April 1, 2023 MANHATTAN BEACH, California. The No. 3 ranked USC beach volleyball team (17-1) earned a 5-0 victory over the No. 16 Florida International (10-14) to close the East Meets West Invitational at the Manhattan Beach Pier on Saturday, April 1. It was the seventh straight double win for the Women of Troy as USC moves to 20-1 all-time on Manhattan Beach sands. USC scored its first double point from the No. 2 ranking where there were two seniors Audrey Nurse And Nicole Nurse completed a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Rachele Mancinelli and Roberta Ribeiro. The twins earned their 76th career victory as a pair, as each sister finished with an individual record of 4–0 at the invitation. The Trojans went 2-0 ahead after a three-set win by their No. 4 junior pair Olivia Bakos and freshmen Gabriel Walker . The USC duo improved to 8-2 this season with a 21-14, 18-21, 15-12 victory over Giada Bianchi and Lisa Luini. USC got the tiebreaker point with a victory over their No. 5 pair of freshmen Delaney Carl and graduation Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope . The Trojans knocked out Emily Meyer and Alice Pratesi in straight sets, 21-8, 21-11. A fourth point went on the board when the number 1 junior duo of the Trojans Megan Kraft And Delay Maple defeated Lucie Pokorna and Milica Vukobrat, 21-12, 21-10. USC completed the 5-0 clean sweep with a win at the No. 3 ranking where she graduatedMadison Shieldsand freshmen Madison White defeated Zuzanna Bielak and Anna Davis in straight sets, 21-19, 21-14. In a non-scoring exhibition game, the Trojans duo became senior Harper Hallgren and freshmen Bailey Showalter defeated Emma Braticevic and Kendra Brown in straight sets, 21-16, 21-11. The Women of Troy return to action next weekend at the Pac-12 North Invitational, where they face Arizona State, Oregon. Arizona and Utah, in matches at Stanford’s Beach Volleyball Stadium and Sand Hill Volleyball Courts. USC’s meetings with Oregon and Arizona will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Networks. For more information on the USC beach volleyball team, a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/beach. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and on Twitter @USCBeach. No. 3 USC def. No. 16 Florida International, 5-0 East Meets West Invitational

Manhattan Beach PierManhattan Beach, California.

Saturday April 1, 2023

RECORDS:USC (17-1), Florida International (10-14)

1. Megan KRAFT/Delaynie MAPLE (USC) def. Lucie POKORNA/Milica VUKOBRAT (FIU); 21-12, 21-10

2. Audrey NOURSE/Nicole NOURSE (USC) final Rachele MANCINELLI/Roberta RIBEIRO (FIU); 21-19, 21-15

3. Defeats Madison SHIELDS/Madison WHITE (USC). Zuzanna BIELAK/Anna DAVIS (FIU); 21-19, 21-14

4. Olivia BAKOS/Gabby WALKER (USC) final Giada BIANCHI/Lisa LUINI (FIU); 21-14, 18-21, 15-12

5. Delaney KARL/Ashlyn RASNICK-POPE (USC) def. Emily MEYER/Alice PRATESI (FIU); 21-8, 21-11

Exh. Harper HALLGREN/Bailey SHOWALTER (USC) def. Emma BRATICEVIC/Kendra BRUIN (FIU); 21-16, 21-11

Order of completion: 2, 4, 5*, 1, 3

