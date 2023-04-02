ITTF statement on the participation of players with a Russian or Belarusian passport





March 30, 2023 The ITTF Executive Board (EB) endorses the recent statement of the International Olympic Committee on the status of players with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions. The EB recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy and notes that the ITTF is well aware of the potential dialogues sport can create. Table tennis has a long history of bringing people together, even when political ties were tenuous. It can build bridges, leading to better understanding between peoples, and open the door to peacebuilding in ways that exclusion and division cannot. The ITTF reiterates its call for peace and unequivocally condemns the war in Ukraine. It stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and will continue to support the Ukrainian table tennis community, and will make every effort to ensure that all Ukrainian players worldwide can participate in table tennis, para-table tennis and youth events. A pillar of the Olympic Movement remains the autonomy that sports organizations should have. They should be solely responsible for deciding which players can participate in international competitions based on their sporting merits and not on political grounds or because of their passport. Noting this, the EB supports the admission of players with a Russian or Belarusian passport to international table tennis competitions organized by the ITTF and World Table Tennis under strict conditions of neutrality. The ITTF has taken note of the conditions of participation recommended by the IOC Executive Board for these players. The ITTF will review them and consult with other IFs to develop official guidelines that spell out explicit eligibility requirements for players and support staff with a Russian or Belarusian passport. Given the current schedule, if all conditions are met, the earliest players will be able to participate in an event in May. As qualification for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban 2023 has expired, players with Russian and Belarusian passports cannot participate. While a trajectory for players and support officers is being considered, the ITTF will continue to enforce sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian governments, as decided on March 1, 2022. These sanctions include: Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will not be admitted to events organized by the ITTF and World Table Tennis

No Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colors, flags or national anthems will be displayed during events organized by the ITTF and World Table Tennis The BoD would like to express its gratitude to the IOC for its work and guidance, as well as to all IFs who have worked together to harmonize the approach regarding the participation of players with Russian and Belarusian passports. ###End### General News Press releases

