Lopez fires off a no-hit shutout as softball beats UC San Diego





Next game: at Cal Poly 4/7/2023 | 2:00 PM HT Apr 07 (Fri) / 2:00 PM HT bee Cal Poly History HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i softball team (22-13, 5-4 Big West) won the doubleheader on Saturday, winning the three-game series against UC San Diego (14-19, 4-5 BW), 2-1 . UH did not allow a run in either game on Saturday as the Rainbow Wahine held off UCSD 2-0 to start the day, then UH pitcher Brianna Lopez fired her first career complete game, a zero-hit shutout in the series final for Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 win at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. DH GAME 1: Hawaii 2, UC San Diego 0 UH starting pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua fired a six-hit shutout to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. She allowed only one walk with three strikeouts in her third shutout of the season. She now has seven complete games to her credit as a freshman. With runners on the corners and one out in the second inning Mya’Liah Bethea stole second and drew the throw which sailed wide Isabella Martinez scoring from third for an early 1-0 lead. In the fourth with runners on first and second base. Annamaria Nuño singled to right, but UCSD’s right fielder threw home to bring down pinch-runner Jady Nielsen trying to score at the plate as the Tritons maintain their one-run deficit. Hawai’i loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning when Martiez lifted a sac-fly to left to score Clinical Office from third to extend their lead to 2-0. Campbell-Pua got defensive help, marked by a pair of diving plays from Cira Bartolotti in the middle and Annamaria Nuño at right in the first and third innings. UCSD starter Gabby Williams took the loss and her record dropped to 4-7 overall. She gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Kaia Simpson won the last 1-2/3 innings three times and gave up only one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Hawaii 3, UC San Diego 0 Sophomore starter Brianna Lopez fired a gem in the series finale. The southpaw was just one step away from throwing a perfect game. She retired the last 16 batters in a row while fanning out eight Tritons en route to her fifth complete game shutout and her 10e full game of the season. Lopez was very efficient, throwing just 81 pitches in the seven-inning victory. The no-hitter was UH’s second of the season when rookie pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua threw a seven-inning no-hitter against Montana in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19. The Rainbow Wahine rallied with two outs in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Maya Nakamura And Hayley Johnson drove back-to-back doubles to the left center hole. Johnson’s opposite field double drove in Nakamura for her team-leading 30e RBI of the season. Nakamura led off the fourth inning with a soft runner right over the pitcher who fell for an infield single. Johnson then boomed a two-run home run into the opposite field over the left-centerfield fence to give UH a 3–0 lead. It was her fourth homer of the season and seventh of her career. UC San Diego’s Jada Cecil (6-6) took the loss in a full game. She gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. Hawai’i heads to San Luis Obispo next week for a three-game conference series at Cal Poly. The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs will play one game on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 PM HT, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8. #HawaiiSB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/4/1/lopez-fires-no-hit-shutout-as-softball-sweeps-uc-san-diego.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related