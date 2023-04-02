Russian tennis players are allowed to participate in Wimbledon again





Russian and Belarusian tennis players are allowed to compete in this year’s Wimbledon Championships after a ban in place since last year was lifted by Britain’s governing body for the sport on Friday. The Lawn Tennis Association last year banned players from the two countries from participating in tournaments held in Britain following Ukraine’s full-scale invasion of Russia. Russian athletes and teams were also banned from a range of other sporting events, including international football competitions. However, the decision caused a backlash from the global sporting bodies and put the UK at odds with the US, France and Australia, who host the three other Grand Slam tournaments. In retaliation, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association stripped Wimbledon of his ranking points and imposed fines on the LTA and threatened to cancel its membership. The LTA said on Friday it would allow Russians and Belarusians to return to court but would have to sign declarations of neutrality and fend for themselves. Our stance in support of the people of Ukraine remains unchanged in 2023, as does our concern for the Russian and Belarusian regimes gaining reputational and other benefits by associating with players, it added. The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which runs Wimbledon, said it finds alignment between the four Grand Slams increasingly important in today’s tennis environment. AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt described the decision to reverse the ban as incredibly difficult. Global sports organizations are still grappling with whether to allow Russians to participate in major events. World Athletics last week decided to uphold the ban on Russians from participating in athletics events, even as the International Olympic Committee is urging them to return as neutral in Paris next year. Some of the top players in tennis are Russian or Belarusian. Due to last year’s suspension, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the then best men’s player, was unable to participate in Wimbledon. In January this year, Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus won the women’s singles title at the Australian Open. During a match at the tournament involving Russian player Andrey Rublev, a handful of spectators showed Russian flags and sang songs in support of Vladimir Putin before being ejected. UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: The AELTC and LTA should never have been fined by the international tennis tours for taking a principled stand against Russian aggression. The UK government will continue to work closely with governing bodies and event organizers to do all they can to show solidarity with Ukraine. The WTA and ATP said: “This remains an extremely difficult situation, and we would like to thank Wimbledon and the LTA for their efforts to achieve this result, while reiterating our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

