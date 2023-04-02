Cardinal Captures MPSF Title – Stanford University Athletics





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Stanford came in with a No. 2 national ranking and posted a 423.150 on Saturday to win his second straight MPSF championship. The MPSF crown is the sixth overall for Stanford in the program’s history. Stanford came in with a No. 2 national ranking and posted a 423.150 on Saturday to win his second straight MPSF championship. The MPSF crown is the sixth overall for Stanford in the program’s history. Stanford’s team score was just off the season high of 423,550 from a tri-meet against Navy and Air Force on March 11. No. 1 Oklahoma came in second with a score of 409,500, followed by Air Force (397,350) and California (388,600) in third and fourth, respectively. The Cardinal managed to win four individual event titles in addition to the all-around crown going to MPSF Gymnast of the Year Asher Hong with a score of 83,700. Hong also won the parallel bars title with a time of 14.800 Khoi Young (season-best 14,750) finished first on pommel horse and Highlight competition (14,600) beat all competitors on still rings. Zak Martin And Taylor Burkart both managed a 14.800 on vault to get the top score of the night, but Martin had the tiebreaker on execution to claim the title. The Cardinal set new season records in floor (69.250) and horizontal bar (69.150) en route to victory. Nicholas Kubler placed second on floor with a score of 14.100, while Riley Loos finished fourth in the event at 14.050. Young’s 14.750 on pommel horse proved far ahead of any other gymnast, as Air Force’s Patrick Hoopes placed second with a score of 14.000. Colt Walker who made his season debut after coming back from injury, finished fourth in 13,900. The top-ranked Still Rings team in the country, Stanford finished in each of the event’s top five spots. Berlaga was followed by Ian Gunther (14,450), Hong (14,450), Kuebler (14,400) and Loos (14,350). After Martin and Burkhart finished at the top of the standings, Hong and Brandon Briones tied for fourth on vault with identical scores of 14.550. Senior JR Chou finished third overall on parallel bars based on execution score, with a score of 14.400, matching Spencer Goodell of Oklahoma. Chou would also place second on horizontal bar with a score of 14.350. The Cardinal will now prepare for the April 14-15 NCAA Championship weekend in State College, Pa. Stanford will be looking for its fourth straight national title.

