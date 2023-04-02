Moodley, Women’s Golf Both tied for 5th after 36 from The Bruzzy





CHARLOTTE, NC Women’s golf in Charlotte continued in momentum earlier this week, sitting in a tie for fifth place after 36 holes from The Bruzzy on Saturday. Kaiyuree Moodley posted a one-off afternoon to finish fifth individually in Oklahoma. ROUND 1 A pair of three-over 73s from Moodley and Caitlin Evans brand and a pair of six-over 76s through Maya Samuelsson And Polina Marina good for Charlotte’s team score in the first round. In the shotgun start, Moodley cleared four birdies, two on each side for her 73, while Evans-Brand dropped a birdie on the par four 18th in her three-over start. Samuelsson and Marina each had one birdie in their 76 time Jet Schulze also struggled to an opening of 83 (+13). ROUND 2 Moodley moved up the leaderboard with a two-under 68 that gave three birdies with only one bogey for the T-5 to hold. Marina followed with a two-over 72 with three birdies, while Evans-Brand posted another three-over 73 with a birdie on the par five sixth. Samuelsson’s four-over 74 on the par 70 layout at Dornick Hills saw her convert three birdies. Schulze struggled again in the second round with an 82 (+12). IMPROVEMENT FROM ONE TO TWO Charlotte scraped 11 shots from round one to second and moved up three places to tie for fifth with #17 UCF. Both are just two backs of #32 Texas Tech. The host and leaders through 36 holes, #42 North Texas, ahead of #39 Tulsa by eight. SHOT GUN STARTS SUNDAY The final round begins with a 9:30 eastern shotgun start as the Niners are paired with UCF and Kansas State going from holes 6-9 on Sunday morning. Live scoring is available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2023/4/1/moodley-womens-golf-both-tied-for-5th-after-36-of-the-bruzzy.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related