Johnnie Tennis faces Hamline on Saturday night





Saint John’s tennis takes on Hamline at the Rogers Tennis Center in Rogers on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (6-7, 3-2 MIAC) went 1-1 last weekend. The Johnnies won their fourth game in a row with a 6-3 decision at Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday (March 25), but the streak came to an end with a 9-0 loss on Sunday over then No. 14 Gustavus Adolphus. Saint John’s 6, on Concordia 3 SJU nearly won the three doubles, but suffered an 8-7 (9-7) loss at No. 1. Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and sophomore Ryan Will (Northfield, Minn.) won their fourth consecutive game at No. 2 (8-3), while Hunter and Will Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) took their third in a row at No. 3 (8-2). The Cobbers picked up victories over Nos. 1-2 singles, the last via the super-breaker, but the Johnnies clinched victories over Nos. 3-6 with 6-0 shutouts in four of eight sets: Will at No. 3 (6 -1 and 6-0); Hunter Fischer at No. 4 (6-2 and 6-0); junior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) at number 5 (6-0 and 6-0); and junior Mark Rosen (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) at number 6 (6-4 and 6-2). All four Johnnies are now 3-1 in MIAC singles play. at Gustavus Adolphus 9, Saint John’s 0 The senior duo of Hunter and Will Fischer came closest to victory for SJU with an 8-7 (10-8) loss on No. 3 doubles. Peyton Fischer and Rosen both lost a set with a 7-6 (7-5) decision at No. 2 and 6 singles, respectively, while Perez went to 7-5 in his second set at No. 5 against the Gusties (16-5, 6- 0MAC). A LOOK AT THE PIPERS: Hamline (9-4, 1-3 MIAC) takes the field Saturday night with wins in five of the last six games, including each of the last two: Sunday (March 26) against Concordia (W, 6-3) and Tuesday ( March 28) v. Martin Luther (W, 8-1). A pair of Piper junior Isaac Hultberg (10-6, 8-5 at No. 2) and sophomore Surprise Taylor (10-4, 7-2 at No. 5) have won 10 singles this season, while HU is a combined 21-5 at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Seniors Sean Le and Sam Thompson are 9-3 (2-2 MIAC) at No. 2 and Taylor/freshman Zach Irrthum are 7-1 (2-1 MIAC) at No. 3. LAST SPRING: SJU concluded the 2022 regular season with a 9-0 shutout of Hamline on April 28 in Sartell. The closest doubles game for SJU against Hamline was an 8-5 decision by Hunter Fischer and senior Will McDowell (Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman) at number 1. Peyton Fischer needed the super breaker for his victory over No. 2 singles (6-1, 2-6, 10-6) and Ryan wants won his second set at No. 3 with a 7-3 tie-breaker. The duo pulled off an 8-4 victory over No. 2 doubles to improve to 11-5 (6-3 MIAC) this year. SJU cruised to straight-set victories on the other four singles bouts. SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 29-3 against Hamline since the 1992 season, including a current 16-game winning streak since the Pipers’ last win in 2006 (7-2 at Sartell).

