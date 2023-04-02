Sports
Colorado State University
The Colorado State women’s tennis team was back on its lawn on Saturday and Sarka Richterova had a touch of home in the stands. Overall, the Rams felt pretty comfortable after dropping San Jose State 4-0 at the CSU Tennis Complex.
The opening weekend of play at Mountain West had been tough, with the team dropping a few games in Fresno, California.
CSU (12-4, 1-2 MW) jumped forward by taking the double, something the team failed to achieve the weekend before. The No. 2 tandem of Ky Ecton And You are Lennon came off the field with 6-3 wins after SJSU took first place. It left the No. 3 pairs to decide the fate, which went to the wire as Richterova and Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya Jovana Babic defeated Lara Marco Mas 7-6 (4).
Winning the double points guarantees nothing, but there’s no question that it gives the victorious side a much better vibe going into singles.
“I think it’s really important, even just for energy. Doubling, because it’s so fast and so fast, if we can come out of it with energy and confidence, then that can help lead us to singles,” Ecton said . “The coach always says the double point is important, but we also always have to be able to bounce back. It’s hard to get the two out of three. I think this whole week in training everyone had a lot of energy and knew how important it was to come back from last weekend because it was a tough weekend I think everyone came out wanting it even more.
“I think that showed. I mean, the three came through in that tiebreak and even the singles had to fight in a third set, which just showed everyone fighting for it and winning.”
The Rams have won games this year after dropping the double, demonstrating their ability to fight back from behind. That kind of spirit is what CSU coaches Mai Ly Tran wanted to see from start to finish regardless of the numbers on the scoreboard as she felt her squad lacked a bit of fire in California.
From start to finish, it’s what she received from her roster.
“I think I liked that they were much more aggressive and played with confidence. We played our tennis and they definitely fought for every point,” she said. “They have not given up any freebies and have not given up at any point.”
Richterova recorded her singles victory at No. 4, with an impressive 6–2, 6–4 victory over Rozalina Youseva, controlling the match from start to finish. In a way, she put on a bit of a show for a reason, as her younger sister, Zuzana, is visiting from the Czech Republic.
For international players, a touch of home is always welcome. It brightens the mood, even if the two babbling sisters are tempted to do it back in the apartment. Even that is welcome, because it’s been since the holidays that Sarka hasn’t had a chance to see family.
“She’s here for 12 days and it’s insanely good. I love it,” she said. “I only see family at Christmas and in the summer, so when she’s here it’s nice. It’s like a detox.”
Athletes get a boost when they play in front of their home crowd, and even more so in front of friends and family. It was easy to see that “Zuzu” loved being there too. They are unmistakably sisters, sharing the same smile and joie de vivre. In the stands, Zuzu cheered and waved her hands, which in turn lifted Sarka.
During intermissions, Zuzu was just as vocal, which only made Sarka smile and return to the court ready to perform.
“It’s fun because she cheers a lot and we have a lot of fun together,” said Sarka. “Obviously it’s a lot of stress for a student-athlete in general, so it’s nice to have someone here to make it a little more fun and fun. I love it when people come to me. All my friends, the was fun. I love it.”
It wasn’t long before that Radka Buzkova picked up her straight-set 6-0, 7-5 victory over No. 1 Alba Pedrero Galindo to put the Rams on the brink of victory. You are Lennon (No. 2), Sarah Weekly (No. 3) and Zhadzinskaya (No. 6) all won in the first set and each dropped the second. It was freshman Luana Avelar who beat them to the finish line with her 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 5 over Raquel Villain Pereira to give the Rams their first conference win of the year.
At that point, Lennon, Weekley and Zhadzinskaya were all leading in the third set.
Exactly what a coach wants to see. And on Sunday, with Nevada on the roll for a 3 p.m. start, she wants to see more. The Wolf Pack dropped a 4–3 game to No. 73 Wyoming, a doubles game decided by a third-set tiebreak at No. 1.
“We’re just focusing on tomorrow’s game and we know now that every team is so strong,” said Tran. “Nevada lost a tough one (Saturday) so we expect them to fight just as much.”
