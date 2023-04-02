



2023 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championship Central COLUMBUS, Ohio (April 1, 2023) Six individual event titles were handed out Saturday night to close the 2023 Big Ten Conference Mens Gymnastics Championships at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. Also a freshman from the University of Michigan Fred Richard was named Gymnast of the Championships while Wolverine was head coach Yuan Xiao was chosen Big Ten Coach of the Year by a vote of the conference coaches. Six individual event titles were handed out Saturday night to close the 2023 Big Ten Conference Mens Gymnastics Championships at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. Also a freshman from the University of Michiganwas named Gymnast of the Championships while Wolverine was head coachwas chosen Big Ten Coach of the Year by a vote of the conference coaches. Earlier this week, Richard was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while Nebraskas Taylor Christopheros earned Big Ten Gymnast of the Year honors. Richard is the first conference freshman to be chosen Big Ten Gymnast of the Championships since the latter award was first presented in 2017 and the third Wolverine to take the award in its short history, joining Cameron Bock ( 2019) and Paul Judah (2022). Yuan was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season since taking over at Ann Arbor. It also marks the eighth time a Wolverine coach has captured that honor, including each of the past four seasons Yuan’s predecessor at Michigan, Kurt Golder, was the recipient in 2020 and 2021. Richard, who won the Big Ten all-around title on Friday, added an individual championship to his resume on Saturday with a high bar win (14,725), the second consecutive year a Wolverine has won that event (Judah). Christopulos also took an individual title on Saturday with a winning score of 14.900 on the vault. He is the first Husker to win on that device since Anton Stephenson’s three straight wins from 2017-19. A trio of Illinois gymnasts won individual event titles on Saturday. Ashton Anaya successfully defended his crown in the rings (14,475), the sixth Fighting Illini gymnast in the past seven championships to win the event title (14,375), following Alex Diab’s four-year dominance in the event from 2016-19. Anaya’s teammate, Ian Skikeytook top honors on the pommel horse (14.800), while another Fighting Illini gymnast, Connor McCool, won the floor title (14.725). Skirkey is the first Illinois winner on the pommel horse since 2017 (Brandon Ngai), and McCool brought the Fighting Illini back to the top of the podium in floor competition for the first time since 2015 (CJ Maestas). Penn States Josh Karnes rounded out individual event winners on Saturday with a title on the parallel bars (14,350). He is only the second Nittany Lion to take first place in that event in the last 15 years and the first since Sam Zakutney in 2019. A total of 20 gymnasts earned All-Big Ten honors by virtue of their performance during this weekend’s conference, including seven from Illinois, four from Michigan and three each from Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State. The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics individual award winners and all conference honorees are listed below. 2023 BIG TEN MEN’S GYMNASTICS DELICIOUS Gymnast of the Year: Taylor Christopulos, Jr., NEB

Gymnast of the Championships: Fred Richard, MICH

Freshmen of the Year: FRED RICHARD, MICH

Coach of the Year: Yuan Xiao, MICH ALL BIG TEN FIRST TEAM Ashton Anaya, sick

Michael Fletcher, sick

Connor McCool, sick

Ian Skirkey, sick

Country Blixt, ME

Fred Richard, MICH

Taylor Christopulos, NEB

Matt Cormier, PSU

Josh Karnes, PSU ALL BIG TEN SECOND TEAM Maxim Farkhadau, IBL

Evan Manivong, ZIL

David Pochinka, sick

Evgeny Siminiuc, MICH

Adam Wooten, ME

Donte McKinney, NEB

Nathan York, NEB

Donovan Hewitt, OSU

Cameron Nelson, OSU

Caden Spencer, OSU

Pursue Clingman, PSU BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES Connor McCool, sick

Adam Wooten, ME

Moritz Muller, NEB

Luke Smigliani, OSU

Matt Cormier, PSU Unanimous selections listed in CAPITAL LETTERS Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

