



GAINSVILLE, Fla. Competing against some of the country’s best at the 2023 Pepsi Florida Relays hosted by the University of Florida at Percy Beard Track saw top performances for several North Carolina A&T outdoor athletes on Saturday. The second day of the event saw Reheem Hayles step into rare air. Hayles ran the nation’s top time in the 400 meters on Saturday when he won the event in 45.47. Hayles narrowly beat Virginia Tech’s Judson Lincoln IV (45.66), the nation’s fourth-ranked 400m runner, to claim victory. Hayles’ time on Saturday is the 10th fastest in the world this year. “Reheem put on another great show,” said A&T director of athletics Allen Johnson . “He keeps improving and it’s exciting to watch.” Also take advantage of the competition, senior Shemar Chambers secured third place in the 400 meters and climbed to number 5 in the country with a time of 45.73. Chambers ran the 15th fastest time in the world this year. Both Hayles and Chambers set personal bests on Saturday and their times should guarantee their bids for the NCAA East Division I Preliminary Round. In addition to their achievements, Hayles and Chambers also helped the 4×400 relay team climb the charts. At Saturday’s final event, the duo joined graduates Ryan Saint-Germain And Akeem Beautiful as the team recorded a 3:05.77 run. Together they finished fifth on the track and are now number 9 in the East Region. Hayles is now ranked No. 1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the 200m, 400m, 4×100 and 4×400. Another A&T win came in the men’s shot put. Hodgest won the CAA indoor championship in the shot put after winning the Big South Conference outdoor championship in the event the previous season. Hodgest is now looking for his postseason NCAA appearance. He defended the shot put at the Florida Relays with a throw of 55 feet, 10 inches; however, his season-best still stands at 56 feet, 1 inch. He must reach the 58-foot, 5-inch reach to participate in the call for the NCAA East prelims. Racing in the Men’s Junior 100m Brandon News fifth on the track in 10.32. While the wind-assisted time cannot be a personal best, Nya is now listed as No. 15 in the East. Moreover, Nya has the top time in the CAA. On the women’s side, graduates Paula salmon And Jada Griffin used day 2 of the event to raise their status in the women’s 100m hurdles and women’s 400m. Although Salmon was seventh in the final (13.49), she ran a 13.19 in the 100H prelim alongside Jayla Hollis of the University of Florida. Salmon and Hollis rank 11th nationally and 10th regionally. In the 400 meters, Griffin ran a time of 52.99, landing ninth on the track. The top seven finishers on Saturday occupied the top seven positions in the country, and the pressure of competition propelled Griffin to No. 15 nationally. She has the eighth best time in the region and the fastest time in the conference. Next weekend, the Aggies will compete at home as hosts of the Aggie Invitational, April 7-8 at Marcus T. Johnson Track.

