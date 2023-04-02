Mollica wins 400m hurdles, Wildcats take eight PRs at Big 5 Invitational





PHILADELPHIA, Pa.junior sprinter Nicholas Mollica (Jackson, New Jersey) finished first in the 400-meter hurdles and Villanova set eight personal bests competing at the Big 5 Invitational hosted by Penn at Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon. The game featured six top-three finishes from the Wildcats and a strong freshman performance Amir Prescod (Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago) who posted PRs in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. junior sprinterfinished first in the 400-meter hurdles and Villanova set eight personal bests competing at the Big 5 Invitational hosted by Penn at Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon. The game featured six top-three finishes from the Wildcats and a strong freshman performancewho posted PRs in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. Prescod, a walk-on to the Villanova roster this season who scored in the 60-yard at the indoor BIG EAST Championships, opened his outdoor season with Saturday’s game. He was third in the 100 meters with a time of 10.78 and fourth in the 200 meters in 21.85. Prescod is the only Wildcats sprinter to compete in one of these events in the outdoor campaign to date. The only winner of the event for Villanova was Mollica, who ran the 400m hurdles for the second time this year, leading a field of nine runners with a time of 53.52. He cut nearly seven-tenths of a second off his Penn Challenge time (54.20) two weeks ago, while senior Mac Costonis (Lower Gwynedd, Pa.) finished in seventh place with a time of 56.26. Freshman sprinter Jimmy Milgie (Wildwood, Mo.) was runner-up of 15 runners in the 400 meters with a time of 48.55, while two other Wildcats set personal best times in the race. Junior Jakob Kuzner (George Town, Grand Cayman) placed fifth with a time of 49.05, freshman Luke Rakowitz (Dallas, Texas) posted a PR of 49.37, freshman Ronan O’Neill (Wilmette, ill.) crossed the line in 50.23 and junior Willem Sees (Shrewsbury, New Jersey) posted a personal best of 50.90. Villanova, along with the fifth-year trio, went 2-3-4 in the 1500 meters Evan Addison (Collegeville, Pap.)first year student Devon Comber (Ambler, Pa.) and senior Miller Anderson (West Hartford, Conn.). Addison set a time of 3:48.39, while Comber (3:49.46) and Anderson (3:49.51) each set a personal best. Fifth year Henry Myers (Portland, Ore.) was seventh in 3:50.39 and fifth year Ben Sepel (Westport, Conn.) had a PR of 3:51.86. Another middle distance event was scheduled by the Wildcats for the day, as its fifth year Trevor Potts (Sparta, New Jersey) produced a time of 1:54.38 in the 800 meters. In the field events, freshman Daelyn Nwaobasi (Nashville, Tenn.) achieved a personal best in the long jump with a distance of 6.65 meters for the second time in as many competitions. Sophomore pitcher Tristan Bolinsky (Gordon, Dad.) and freshmen Liam Andersen (Lebanon, New Jersey) competed in the throwing events, with Bolinsky finishing third in the hammer with a throw of 50.33 yards and finishing seventh in the discus throw with a score of 45.36 yards. Anderson recorded marks of 13.23 meters in the shot put and 31.23 meters in the discus throw. Villanova’s schedule for the week ahead includes matches at both the Duke Invitational and the Miami Alumni Invitational.

