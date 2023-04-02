Bears beat Red Raiders to open conference play





Next game: Texas 4/6/2023 | 5:00 PM April 06 (Thu) / 5:00 PM Texas History WACO, Texas Franco Ribero And Peter Pawlak picked up a ranked victory against the No. 12 doubles team in the nation, but the No. 31 Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped a heartthrob to the No. 47 Baylor Bears at the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday night. The Red Raiders (12-7, 0-1 Big 12) kicked things off by taking the double point from the Bears (record), the team’s 12th of the year. On the highest court, a battle was going on between No. 72 Dimitrios Azoidis / Reed Collier and No. 11 Tadeas Paroulek/Zsombor Velcz. The Bear duo would win it 6-4 for the small advantage. However, lanes two and three ended almost simultaneously as the Red Raiders would get the upper hand to lead 1-0. On court two, the tandem of Pawlak and Ribero recorded their first doubles win of the season as they defeated No. 12 Jake Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi 6-4. Immediately after this, Isaac Arevalo And Ole Wallin would take the double after an impressive 6-3 victory against Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen. However, the Bears bounced back and won four singles games to clinch the win. They picked up their first win on court five after Ethan Muza beat Lorenze Esquici 6-3, 6-4. Baylor’s second point came on field three when Arevalo fell to Marko Miladinovic, 6-3, 6-1. On court four, Collier dropped his game against Mazzuchi, 7-5, 6-3, and the Bears took a 3-1 lead. Then Baylor took it with a victory on lane one as No. 94 Paroulek defeated No. 42 Wallin 6-1, 7-6 (5). Azoidis was able to give Tech his second point of the game on court five after beating Luc Koenig. In the first set, Koenig took a 4-1 lead, but the Red Raider fought back and won six of the next eight games to force the tiebreaker. In the breaker, Azoidis allowed just one run to win the Red Raiders’ lone first set of the night. In set two, Koenig again went out to a 4-2 lead before Azoidis recovered to win it 7-5 to make it 4-2, Baylor. The final game of the game took place on court two as Ribero faced Velcz. The Bear managed to win the first set 6-2 before Ribero forced a set three with a second set of 6-4. The final set went back and forth until Velcz pulled away with a 7-5 scoreline. Next, the Red Raiders will host the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. in Lubbock. RESULTS

Single people 1. #94 defeats Tadeas Paroulek (BU). #42 Ole Wallin (TTU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Zsombor Velcz (BU) def. Franco Ribero (TTU) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

3. Defeats Marko Miladinovic (BU). Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-3, 6-1

4. Juampi Mazzuchi (BU) defeated. Reed Collier (TTU) 7-5, 6-3

5. Ethan Muza (BU) defeated. Lorenzo Esquici (TTU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) final. Luc Koenig (BU) 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 Doubles 1. #11 defeats Tadeas Paroulek/Zsombor Velcz (BU). #72 Reed Collier / Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 6-4

2. Peter Pawlak / Franco Ribero (TTU) final. #12 Juampi Mazzuchi/Finn Bass (BU) 6-4

3. Isaac Arevalo / Ole Wallin (TTU) final Justin Braverman/Christopher Frantzen (BU) 6-3 Order of finishing: doubles (1, 2, 3); Singles (5, 3, 4, 1, 6, 2)

