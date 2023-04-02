Cal Poly opens Mustang Invitational with wins over No. 20 Tulane, UC Davis





SAN LUIS OBISPO, California Cal Poly beach volleyball picked up where last weekend left off, taking a pair of 3-2 victories over both No. 20 Tulane and UC Davis Saturday to kick off the Mustang Invitational at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex. For the Mustangs (9-17), the victory over the No. 20 Green Wave marked their first win against a ranked opponent this season. For today, Cal Poly’s No. 1 pair Piper girl And Izzy Martinez as well as the No. 2 pair Jayeline Lombard And Piper Naess both went 2-0. In the first game of the day against the Aggies, Lombard and Naess got the Mustangs first on the board after winning their No. 2 game 21-14, 21-17. It was then the No. 5 duo of freshmen Emma Zuffelato and senior Kale Graff pull off a 21-8, 21-8 win to put Cal Poly ahead 2-0. Ferch and Martinez later won the number 1 double for the Mustangs 21-17, 21-15. A few hours later, Cal Poly faced No. 20 Tulane. Before the game, the Mustangs honored the 2022 Big West title-winning team with a ring ceremony to celebrate Cal Poly’s third straight Big West championship last season. Once the game got underway, the Green Wave scored the first point with a point 4 victory after Cal Poly’s pair had to retire due to an injury to junior. Julia Soeller . The number 3 senior pair of the Mustangs Delaney Peranich And Brooke Golick equalized the dual for Cal Poly after winning their game 21-17, 21-12. They are now 10-6 years together. Tulane took a 2-1 lead in the dual after they won in the No. 5 spot. Cal Poly’s comeback began with the No. 1 pair of Ferch and Martinez coming back after dropping the first set to win their match 18-21, 21-16, 15-12. They have now won five games in a row and are 11-9. It then all came down to a third game in second place for Cal Poly’s Lombard and Naess. After two close games where they won the first 23-21 and dropped the second 19-21, they bounced back to win the third 15-9 and clinch the upset win for the Mustangs. Lombard and Naess are also now 11-9 and have four wins in a row. Cal Poly closes out the Mustang Invitational Sunday with two games, both against ranked teams. The first is at 12:30 p.m. against No. 13 Washington and ends at 3 p.m. with No. 9 Cal



