



LOS ANGELES The No. 2 USC women’s water polo team saw its defense today in a 14-3 victory over a visiting No. 20 San Jose State at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The Trojans held the Spartans scoreless in the first half and into the fourth period as the offensive end scored a hat-trick of Bayley Weber in the first period and another through Paige Hauschild in the second. USC improves to 21-1 overall with the win as it goes to 3-0 in MPSF play. USC scores another MPSF win in home waters!#FightOn pic.twitter.com/b2O9KZzuHH — USC Water Polo (@USCWaterPolo) April 1, 2023 Weber’s hat-trick in the first frame was accompanied by a hit from Miriam Guiral as USC built an early 4-0 lead. In the next eight minutes, Hauschild scored three goals himself. Three other Trojans provided impressive blasts to lift USC to a 10-0 halftime advantage. Honnie Vandeweghe-O’Shea delivered a foul bar-in goal on a feed of Grace Tehaney , who later released a sneaky crosscage missile that put USC ahead 9-0. Guiral’s second of the day was a ripper, ripping off a backhand score to tally the 10th Trojan goal of the day. Jade Ward got into the cage for the second half, spelling Caroline Stern , who had helped anchor the shutout in the first half. Ward sniffed out a series of Spartan 6-on-5 chances, though SJSU would break through on a 5-yard penalty kick. New Trojan goalscorers then joined the magazine Maggie Johnson found it Fanny Muzsnay to follow a Spartan score and put USC ahead 11-2. Isabel Zimmerman set up Alex Bonaguidi then, and the freshman turned and batted out of the set to make it 12-2 Trojans. A late lob made its way through SJSU to close out the third with a score of 12-3, prompting the Trojans to lock again. While Ward scored seven goals in the half, Muzsnay added her second goal and Johnson found another teammate as Zimmerman topped the USC scoreline with a 6-on-5 finish to make it a 14-3 USC final. NEXT ONE: USC will remain in home waters for an important MPSF game next week as the Trojans look to avenge their only loss of the season with a clash against Stanford at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 8) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. REMARKABLE: – With three goals today, Bayley Weber continues to lead the team in multi-goal games, now with 17 this season.

– Weber also leads the team this season with goals in 20 games.

– Paige Hauschild scored three goals for the second consecutive game.

– Weber and Hauschild remain Nos. 10 and 11 respectively in career scoring with Weber now with 200 career goals and Hauschild with 195.

– With one goal today, Grace Tehaney advanced to tie for No. 15 all-time in scoring at USC, now with 152 career goals.

– USC is now 43-0 all-time against Indiana in a series history stretching back to 1997.

– USC’s first-half shutout of SJSU marked the second time this season the Trojans have knocked out an opponent for a full half.

– By also holding SJSU scoreless in the fourth period, USC has held opponents scoreless in a total of 17 periods of regular play this season. #2 USC 14, #20 San Jose State 3

April 1, 2023 | Uytengsu Aquatic Center USC 4 – 6 – 2 – 2 = 14

SJSU 0 – 0 – 3 – 0 = 3 TO SCORE: USC Bayley Weber 3, Paige Hauschild 3, Miriam Guiral 2, Fanny Muzsnay 2, Honnie Vandeweghe-O’Shea , Grace Tehaney , Alex Bonaguidi , Isabel Zimmerman .

SJSU Sinia Plotz, Clarissa Wandinger, Lauren Woolley. SAVES: Caroline Stern (USC) 2 [1st half], Jade Ward (U.S.C.) 7 [2nd half]Hannah Henry (SJSU) 4 [1st half]Elaina Davey (SJSU) 7 [2nd half].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/4/1/womens-water-polo-no-2-usc-womens-water-polo-shines-in-14-3-win-over-no-20-san-jos-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

