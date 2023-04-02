Kozlowski’s 68 leads boilers on the first day of the Bruzzy





ARDMORE, Oklahoma. Ashley Kozlowski shot a season-best 68 (-2) in the second round of The Bruzzy, part of a 36-hole day for Purdue Women’s Golf at Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club. After the first two rounds on Saturday, the Boilermakers are in third place of the field of 15 teams. North Texas (+3), the host of the tournament, has an 8-stroke lead over Tulsa (+11) with Purdue (+19) eight shots behind the Golden Hurricane. Kozlowski finished the day with 4-overs and recovered from a 76 (+6) in the morning with her best round of the year in the afternoon. Her 2-under 68 had a 30 (-4) on the Dornick Hills front nine. The junior made five birdies on that side, including three straight on holes 6-8. With eight strokes from her first 18, Kozlowski moved up the leaderboard to tie for 13th place. Momo Suigyama added rounds of 72 (+2) and 73 (+3) to tie for 17th place. She made four birdies during the day and played the par 70 course steadily with 27 pars, third most in the field of 84 players. However, the signature 16th hole prevented Sugiyama from finishing in the red. She bogeyed the difficult par 5 three times during both rounds, playing the remaining 34 holes 1-under par. Danielle du Toit ended the day 7-over, tied for 25th, while Kan Bunnabodee was one shot behind her Purdue teammate (+8). Jocelyn Bruch Purdue ran with a 71 (+1) in the first round, but also ran into problems on the 16th hole during the afternoon. The Boilermakers want to put pressure on North Texas and Tulsa tomorrow while also staying ahead of 12 other teams. The final round will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30am ET. Follow Purdue Women’s Golf on Twitter for updates on tomorrow’s final round @PurdueWGolf. BOILER MAKERS T13. Ashley Kozlowski : 76-68144 (+4)

T17. Momo Sugiyama : 72-73145 (+5)

T25. Danielle du Toit : 75-72147 (+7)

T33. Kan Bunnabodee : 76-72148 (+8)

T51. Jocelyn Bruch : 71-80151 (+11) TEAM LEADERBOARD 1. North Texas: 286-277563 (+3)

2. Tulsa: 291-280571 (+11)

3. Purdue: 294-285579 (+19) 4. Texas Tech: 295-288583 (+23)

T5. #17 UCF: 303-282585 (+25)

T5. Charlotte: 298-287585 (+25)

7. State of Kansas: 295-291586 (+26)

8. TCU: 297-294591 (+31)

9.Nebraska: 291-301592 (+32)

10.Houston: 301-297598 (+38)

11. Oklahoma: 307-293600 (+40)

12. Missouri: 304-297601 (+41)

T13. Wisconsin: 300-302602 (+42)

T13. Western Kentucky: 307-295602 (+42)

15. Miami (FL): 321-295616 (+56)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purduesports.com/news/2023/4/1/womens-golf-kozlowskis-68-leads-boilers-on-first-day-of-the-bruzzy.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related