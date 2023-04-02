Penultimate women’s golf set event for Mimosa Hills





Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina women’s golf returns to action for the final tune-up event for the Southern Conference Women’s Golf Championship (April 16-18), traveling to Morganton, NC, for the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate hosted by mountain rival Appalachian State on the par -72, 6,169 yard Mimosa Hills Golf Club in the penultimate competition of the season. The 54-hole tournament will feature a 9am shotgun start on both Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4, with 36 holes of continuous play on Monday and the third round of 18 holes on Tuesday. Live scoring through GolfStat is available online via a link at CatamountSports.com. In addition to the Catamounts and host Mountaineers, the 13-team field also features a pair of Southern Conference foes at The Citadel and Wofford. Rounding out the field are golfers from Elon, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Longwood, North Carolina A&T, Presbyterian, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Queens University of Charlotte. Each team consists of five golfers with four scores per round. Western Carolina’s season lineup, which goes into effect this week, has three golfers in the top 10 in scoring in the Southern Conference and four in the top 13 overall. Real freshmen Brie Mapanao ranks fifth in the conference with a batting average of 73.38 and enters the tournament as WCU’s top seed. Fifth year senior Madison Isaacson who is sixth in the SoCon with a 73.57 scoring average, will play as the No. 2 seed while sophomore Elisabeth Lohbauer who averages a team-best 72.95 this year is the placed third. Completion of WCU’s scoring of five is senior Victoria Ladd 13th in the SoCon with a score of 75.52 with sophomores Kaitlyn Wingnean play as number 5 seed. Wingnean is collectively ranked 27th on the season with a batting average of 77.06. For a second consecutive tournament, redshirt sophomore Kayleigh Baker will compete as an individual for the individual championship. With four of their returning golfers finishing in the final top 20, the Catamounts finished 4th at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate last season. Ladd led the Catamounts in 13th overall with Isaacson (t-14th), Wingnean (t-16th) and Lohbauer (t-19th) contesting WCU at last year’s event. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf).

