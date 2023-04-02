



PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania track and field teams hosted the annual Saturday night Big 5 Invitational at Franklin Field, culminating in 10 wins, a program record and six points in the top-10 in the program. The performance of the day belonged to Natalia Ilyeva in the women’s pole vault. She took the top spot in the event but placed second, but her free height of 4.08m (13-04.50) set the program record. The brand surpasses Molly Minnig’s height of 4.07m (13-4.25) in 2017. The remaining five program figures were all determined by the women’s team. On track, Moforehan Abinusawa secured a first-place finish of 23.97 in the 200 meters to move up to seventh in history. At remote events Bronwyn Patterson raced to a top finish in the 1,500 m, clocking a time of 4:24.81 for ninth in the record book. Out at the throw complex, Count Lindner placed third in the hammer throw, throwing 48.08 m (157-09) and finishing 10th in program history. The last two markers were put on the infield. When jumping, Daniella Oyenuga got a top finish with a throw of 5.99m (19-08) and jumped all the way to fourth in program history. In the triple jump, an event that was canceled due to weather, saw Tumi Onaleye take victory with a jump of 12.45m (40-10.25) to also move up to fourth in program history. See below for the full top 10 results. The Quakers return to action next weekend, making the trip to Durham, North Carolina for the Duke Invitational. The two-day event kicks off at 11am on Friday TOP-10 FINISHES:

Men’s 100 meters: 2. Aaron Stillitano 10.76

4. Charles Jarvis 10.84

6. John Ruvo IV 11.05 Women’s 100 m hurdles: 5. Shevell Higgs 14.78 Men’s 110 m hurdles: 1. Shane Gardner 14.37

3. Jack Rose 14.57 Women’s 200 meters: 1. Moforehan Abinusawa 23.97 (7e in history)

2. Isabella Whittaker 24.31

3. Christiana Nwachuku 24.34

9. Caia Gelli 25.31 Men’s 200 meters: 1. Devant Heywood 21.43

5. Aaron Stillitano 21.86

6. Charles Jarvis 21.88

7. John Ruvo IV 21.93 Men’s 400 meters: 1. Emerson Douds 48.11

3. Andrew O’Donnell 48.78

4. Dimitri Nicholson 48.96

6. Alex Jackson 49.19 400 meters ladies: 7. Laura Gugliotta 58.49 Men’s 400m Hurdles: 2. Liam O’Hara 53.82 Women’s 400 meters hurdles: 6. Catherine Muccio 1:03.91

7. Annika Topchy 1:07.07 Women’s 800 meters: 1. Chloe Hassman 2:12.76

2. Olivia Babsky 2:13.74

3. Lily Orr 2:14.95

5. Phoebe White 2:16.91

6. Trinity Season 2:18.64

7. Ariel Breuninger 2:20.34

8. Nikhila Obbineni 2:23.76 Men’s 800 meters: 3. Titus Bretzke 1:52.30

4. Robbie Ruppel 1:52.40

6. Holden Emery 1:52.89

7. Anton Idhammar 1:53.07

10. Liam Goes 1:53.36 Women’s 1,500 m: 1. Bronwyn Patterson 4:24.81 (9e in history)

7. Lara Cota 4:38.62

9. Fabianna Szorenyi 4:40.93 Steeplechase 2,000 meters men: 1. Luke Johnson 6:00.92

4. Silas Ruth 6:09.86 Women’s discus throw: 3. Count Lindner 40.04m (131-04)

7. Angeludi Asah 37.62m (123-05)

8. Kyla Jamison 36.39m (119-04) Women’s hammer throw: 3. Count Lindner 48.08m (157-09) (10e in history)

8. Chaplain Osezua 43.55m (142-10) Men’s high jump: 3. Mark Anselmi 2.02m (6-07.50)

4. Jack Meigel 2.02m (6-07.50)

5. Conrad Moore 1.97m (6-05.50)

7. Mark Hellwig 1.92m (6-03.50) Women’s high jump: 2. Sarah Lavery 1.66m (5-5.25)

7. Samantha Schoenberg 1.56m (5-1.25) Javelin Throw Men: 3. Atticus Sohren 45.34m (148-09) Women’s javelin throw: 2.Elliot Bush, 39.94m (131-00) Men’s long jump: 8. Adam Yang 6.45m (21-02) Women’s long jump: 1. Daniella Oyenuga 5.99m (19-08) (4e in history)

6. Megan Web 5.45m (17-10.75) Men’s pole vault: 1. James Rhodes 5.16m (16-11)

2. Benedikt Sachta, 5.06m (16-07.25) Women’s pole vault: 2. Natalia Ilyeva 4.08m (13-04.50) (PROGRAM RECORDING)

5. Megan Hart 3.78m (12-04.75)

Men's shot put: 2. Olatide Abinusawa 16.73m (54-10.75) Women's triple jump: 1. Tumi Onaleye 12.45m (40-10.25) (4e in history)

#FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/4/1/ilieva-sets-vault-record-highlights-successful-big-5-invitational.aspx

