



ATLANTA Columbia Junior Women’s Basketball Abbey Hu has been named an honorable mention on the 2023 WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America Team. Hsu is one of 42 players nationwide to earn that status. Ten others were named to the All-America Team, as announced by the WBCA on Friday. Hsu is the second Columbia Lion and the ninth player in Ivy League history to earn AP or WBCA All-America status. Columbia’s only other All-America honoree was Judie Lomax ’10BC, who was an AP Honorable Mention in 2010. Hsuis is the only Ivy League player on this year’s list and one of only seven players from across the country to represent a mid-major conference. “I am honored to be named among the best players in the country,” said Hsu, who broke her own Ivy League record this season with 112 threes made. “We have an incredible team and an incredible coaching staff that make me better every day. While we’ve accomplished many things that this program has never done before, this is just the beginning for us. I can’t wait to don this uniform next year and keep making more history with my teammates.” Hsu led Columbia (28-6, 12-2 Ivy) to its best season in school history, marking the second straight campaign the Lions have set a program win record. This year’s run included the first Ivy League championship in the team’s 37 years as a member of the Ancient Eight. The Lions went on to take the deepest streak in a national tournament by any Ivy team in league history, winning five games in the Postseason WNIT to advance to the championship game against Kansas. Columbia fell just short against the Jayhawks, 66-59, Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. A native of Parkland, Florida, Hsu was one of the NCAA’s leading 3-point shooters all season. Her 3.29 treys per game ranked No. 2 in the nation, second only to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the 2023 WBCA Wade Trophy Player of the Year. Hsu’s total of 112 threes surpassed the Ivy League record of 108 she set as a sophomore the previous year. She was also fourth in the NCAA this season, while her 3-point percentage (.377) was among the top 70 in the NCAA. The sharpshooter finished the year as the Ivy League’s leading scorer, with 606 total points and an average of 17.8 per game. Hsu is the second Lion in program history to score 600 points in a season, two short of the program record (608) set by Camille Zimmerman ’18CC in 2016-17. Her 606 points are the eighth in a single season in Ivy League history. A unanimous First Team All-Ivy League selection, Hsu was named Ivy League Player of the Week four times this season, the best in conference, and added two more awards from the Met Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) please. Her two best performances were wins at UMass (December 10) and at Harvard (February 17). Against the Minutewomen, she racked up a then-career 34 points while going 9-of-11 from a range of 3 points, setting a new program record for triples in a game. In late February, she outdid herself by going 13-for-18 from the field and 6-for-10 from beyond the arc en route to a career-high 35 points in a win over Harvard. Her 35 points are the most in a single game by an Ivy League player this season and tied for fifth in a game in Columbia’s record books. FOLLOW THE LIONS

