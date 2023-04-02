Zach Place finishes in the top-20 at The Goodwin





Men’s Golf | April 1st SAN FRANCISCO – The Northern Illinois University men’s golf team was tested against one of the top tournament fields in college golf this week at The Goodwin hosted by Stanford at TPC Harding Park, finishing 23rd. The tournament field included seven top-40 teams in the GolfStat rankings, including #8 Stanford, #11 Georgia Tech and #13 Oklahoma who finished third, second and first, respectively. The track also presented a daunting task as the 2020 PGA Championship was hosted. “It was set up with the same hole locations as the 2020 PGA Championship, and the course was probably the toughest, but fair setup we’ve experienced this year,” said head coach John Carson . “It’s always good to test yourself against one of the best collegiate fields of the year. The most positive conclusion for us was that all five guys got off to a good start every round and battled for one of the top four scorers, which says a lot about our team.” Senior Bag place (Roselle, Ill./Lake Park) was NIU’s best finisher, tied for 16th place with a 54-hole score of even par 210. Place opened the tournament Thursday with a two-over par 72. On Friday, the senior made five birdies in his second round and finished with a one-under par 69 to move 21 places up the leaderboard to a tie for 38th place on one-over. Place had another round of 69 on Saturday to tie for the tournament. He made a birdie on the fourth and ninth holes and finished the front nine one down on his final round. After a bogey on the 11th, Place made par on six of the last seven holes with a birdie on 16 to finish with his second consecutive round under par. “Zach proved this weekend that his game can withstand a major championship test,” said Carlson. “His short game was in good form this weekend, allowing him to capitalize on his good shots and make birdies. He was out there with some of the best golfers in the country, so that should give him a lot of momentum as he goes this spring through the rest of the schedule.” NIU’s best team score of the weekend came in Friday’s second round. Led by Place’s 69, the Huskies saw it too Campbell Wolf (Mechanicsburg, Pa./ETSU) card his best round of the event with a two-over par 72. Wolf improved by four strokes from his first round 76. Ian Bruchhauser (Temecula, California/Great Oak), by Ben Sluza (Lockport, Ill./Lockport) and Tommy Dunsire (Naperville, Ill./Naperville Central) each had rounds of three-over-73 to round out NIU’s team scoring of seven-over-287. Dunsire followed up his 73 with an one-over-71 on Saturday, the second-lowest score for an NIU golfer on the weekend. The Huskies had a team score of 289 on Saturday and finished the tournament in 23rd place with 28 over par and two strokes ahead of UC Davis. NIU was two strokes behind #33 Little Rock, Lipscomb and Washington State for 20th place. NIU’s next tournament is the Mason Rudolph Championship hosted by Vanderbilt at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. April 10-12. NIU

