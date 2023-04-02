Virginia Baseball | No. 5 Virginia broke seven-game winning streak





ZWARTSBURG, Va. No. Virginia (24-3, 8-3 ACC) suffered its third loss of the season as Virginia Tech (16-10, 3-8 ACC) tied the three-game ACC series with a 12-10 victory on Saturday (April 1) at Atlantic Union Bank Park. The Hokie win broke UVA’s seven-game winning streak, the longest in the ACC. Virginia Tech’s early offense proved to be the difference in the game. The Hokies scored all 12 runs in the first five innings. A late four-run UVA comeback attempt in the ninth inning and the tying run at the plate fell short. Virginia Tech’s Jonah Hurney recorded the last three outs for his second save of the year. Ethan O’Donnell recorded his second four-hit game of the season after going 4-for-5 at the plate on Saturday. In two games this weekend against Virginia Tech, O’Donnell is 6-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Junior Jake Faith hit his ninth home run of the season and 34th of his career to own fourth place on UVA’s all-time home run list. Faith homered in eight consecutive ACC-series going back to last season.

HOW IT HAPPENED Virginia had the initial lead in the game by scoring for the second day in a row in the top of the first inning. After O’Donnell doubled down the left field line, Kyle Tiel came through with a two-out RBI-single into rightfield to give UVA an 1-0 lead. That first inning Hoos! Kyle Teel kicks us off with a two-out, RBI single that scores Ethan O’Donnell! : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/U1U8f24nuC — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 1, 2023 Virginia Tech responded with the next six runs, three in each of the first two at bat. The Cavaliers closed the gap with a three-run frame in the third. Teel hit a two-run home run into the opposite field to pull UVA back within two runs. The Cavalier backstop went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the game.

The Hokies scored six of the next eight runs to take an 11–4 lead after four innings, UVA’s biggest deficit of the season.

Faith launched a 459-foot rocket in the fifth to help UVA take the lead from Hokie. The two-run shot made it 11-6.

Trailing 12-6 going into the top of the ninth, the first four UVA-batters hit singles. ODonnell started the rally with an RBI double down the left field line that scored Harrison Didawick. Gelof followed with a two-run double off the left field wall to make it 12-9. Jake Gelof just misses his second but more points scored in the process. Hoos in three here in the 9th. None out. : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/52UYkpiCHU — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 2, 2023 Virginia Tech then went to Hurney who retired three of the next batters to secure the win.

The freshman duo of Bradley Hodges And Cullen McKay kept the Hokies offense in check for the last four innings. Hodges did most of the work, pitching three innings and allowing only one run. McKay got the minimum in the eighth inning and struckout a few batters. ADDITIONAL NOTES Teel reached base in all 27 games this season, while OFerall reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.

UVA has scored 37 runs in the first inning this season, the most of any other frame. The Cavaliers drop to 12-2 on first inning scoring in 2023.

The Cavaliers out-hit the Hokies 16-13 and suffered their first loss of the season by outrunning an opponent. UVA was 21-0 as they beat opponents going into the game this season.

The 12 Virginia Tech runs and 13 hits were the most by a UVA opponent this season. NEXT ONE Sunday (April 2) at 1 PM, the rubber match of three-game series is scheduled. The Cavaliers get righthander Jack O’Connor (2-1) on the mound and he is opposed by Anthony Arguelles (0-1). SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH Clash The rivalry between Virginia Athletics and Virginia Tech Athletics has a long and storied history stretching back over 125 years within the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Cavaliers and Hokies first faced each other on the field in Charlottesville in 1895. First conceived during the 2014-2015 season, the rivalry has expanded and intensified in the 22 sports that pit the two institutions against each other participate in a competition.

The winner of the three match series earns one point in the Clash

Virginia is currently leading this year’s clash 7-6.

