University of Massachusetts Athletics





ST. LOUIS The University of Massachusetts baseball team dropped the final game of their three-game series at Saint Louis University on Sunday afternoon at the Billiken Sports Center by a score of 11-1. UMass goes 4-15 overall and 0-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Saint Louis improved its overall record to 15-10, including 3-0 in the league. The University of Massachusetts baseball team dropped the final game of their three-game series at Saint Louis University on Sunday afternoon at the Billiken Sports Center by a score of 11-1. UMass goes 4-15 overall and 0-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while Saint Louis improved its overall record to 15-10, including 3-0 in the league. Will MacLean went 2-for-3 in the afternoon, including a double and a triple, while Zack Zaetta , Jacob Sloss , Justin Blumenthal And Logan Rooney all registered one hit each. Zaetta scored the Minutemen’s lone run, as Steve Luttazi drove over the plate in the run-up. Zaetta led off the first inning for UMass with a single through the middle, before MacLean reached first base on a walk, moving Zaetta to second base. A ground out through Nolan Tichy moved Zaetta and MacLean into third and second, respectively. Luttazi hit a sacrifice fly, with Zaetta tagging and being sent home to give the Minutemen an early 1–0 lead. The Billikens tied the game 1–1 on an RBI single down the middle in the second frame. Saint Louis claimed a 2-1 lead when a groundball enabled the runner on third base to score. SLU scored five more runs in the second inning to make it 7-1. Saint Louis scored another run in the fourth, before adding three more to make the total 11-1 to win the final and sweep the series over Massachusetts. Jack Steele (0-1) lost for UMass, giving up seven runs on six hits in 1.2 innings. Owen Chaffin (3-1) recorded the victory for Saint Louis by pitching five complete innings, allowing only one run on four hits, four walks, and one strikeout. Massachusetts will host Boston College at Earl Lorden Field on Tuesday, April 4 for the opening round of the Baseball Beanpot. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

