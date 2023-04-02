Sports
Spiders round out competitions in Fairfax with victory over Fordham
FAIRFAX, Va. The University of Richmond men’s tennis team recorded a dominant 4-0 victory over Fordham on Saturday to round out their time in Fairfax. After falling to George Mason on Friday, the Spiders improved to 11-6 overall and 1-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Rams fell to 5-10 overall and 0-3 in conference.
in singles, Daniel Kleebhan defeatedQuinn Fender(FORD) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on lane one, while William Karpinski defeatedDhillon Virdee-Oakley(FORD) 6-3, 6-1 on track two. John Wals picked up the last singles point for the Spiders and took over his singles court for four gamesToi Kobayashi(FORD) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Davis Wiley left his game unfinished at 7-5, 1-6, 5-5 on court three while Sebastian Miano left his game unfinished at 6-3, 3-4 and on court six, Alex Wernink left his game unfinished at 1–0.
In doubles, Walsh defeated WerninkGiorgio Sumarno/Toi Kobayashi(FORD) 6-4 on lane two as Miano/Alaister Burke settled matters on court three, 6-1, to give the Spiders the double point.
The Spiders return to action on Wednesday, taking on William and Mary at noon before entering a three-game homestand with Davidson, Dayton and Delaware to complete the regular season.
Competition results
Single people
1. Daniel Kleebhan (Rich) def.Quinn Fender(FORD) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
2. William Karpinski (Rich) def.Dhillon Virdee-Oakley(FORD) 6-3, 6-1
3. Davis Wiley (rich) vs.Nicholas Kanazirev(FRD) 7-5, 1-6, 5-5 unfinished
4. John Wals (Rich) def.Toi Kobayashi(FORD) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
5. Sebastian Miano (rich) vs.John Masone(FORD) 6-3, 3-4, unfinished
6. Alex Wernink (rich) vs.Sampras Rakotondrainibe(FORD), 1-0 unfinished
Doubles
1.Quinn Fender/Nicholas Kanazirev(FORD) def.Daniel Kleebhan/William Karpinski (rich) 6-2
2. John Wals/Alex Wernink (Rich) def.Giorgio Sumarno/Toi Kobayashi(FORD) 6-4
3. Sebastian Miano/Alaister Burke (Rich) def.Dhillon Virdee-Oakley/Sampras Rakotondrainibe(FORD) 6-1
