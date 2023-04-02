Sports
University of North Texas
“I am delighted to announce the increase of Ross Hodge to serve as our next head coach for UNT Men’s Basketball,” said Mosley. “Ross has been an integral part of this team’s culture and identity for the past six years and has earned the opportunity to lead us into the American Athletic Conference. His experience as a head coach who won more than 85 percent of his games in five seasons, his ability to attract high-level talent and his track record of building a championship culture will serve our program well in the future. I’m thrilled to have Ross, Shelly, Emery and Reed representing UNT in this new capacity.”
A 22-year coaching veteran, Hodge joined the UNT staff in 2017 and spent the past six seasons as an associate head coach under Grant McCasland. In that time, the Mean Green posted a 135–65 record with three Conference USA championships, the program’s first NCAA Tournament win, the 2023 NIT championship, and the 2018 College Basketball Invitational championship.
UNT won back-to-back conference titles for the first time and posted a 10–3 postseason record after never winning a postseason game before staff arrived.
The 2022 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Texas DI Assistant Coach of the Year has made UNT one of the top defensive teams in the country, with the program leading Division I in scoring defense for the past two seasons (2022-23, 55.8 ppg ) and (2021-22, 55.7 pp.). The 2021-22 total set a new Conference USA record.
In his six seasons in North Texas, Hodge has recruited and coached 23 all-conference honorees, including two Conference USA Player of the Year winners in Javion Hamlet (2020) and Taylor Perry (2023) UNT’s only winners in the last 30 years.
“I want to thank President Neal Smatresk and athletics director Jared Mosley for the opportunity to be the next head coach at the University of North Texas,” said Hodge. “Over the past six years, we have poured our hearts into building a championship-level program that this university and community can be proud of. I am eternally grateful to all the players and staff, past and present, who have helped us get here. We look forward to building on that great success and competing for more championships. My family and I couldn’t be happier to continue to be a part of the Denton community and Mean Green Nation.”
UNT’s 31 wins in 2022-23 set a new program record as the Mean Green won the 2023 NIT, including wins over Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. Over the past two seasons, North Texas has the nation’s seventh best overall winning percentage (.800) just ahead of Duke (.787).
As of 2019, UNT has an average NET ranking of 55, the 40th highest in the country. It is the highest among C-USA schools and the fifth highest among Texas schools. Only Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and Texas have a higher four-year NET average.
In 2021-2022, the Mean Green won a then-record 25 games and also posted a program-best 16-2 league record. Between January and March 2022, North Texas won a program-record 15 consecutive games en route to the regular season title. North Texas earned its first-ever NIT win that season, reaching the second round before falling to Virginia in overtime.
Hodge helped North Texas to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade during the 2020-21 season, as the program won four games in four days at the 2021 C-USA Tournament to capture the title and automatic bid. In the NCAA Tournament, the Mean Green earned a program-best seeding (No. 13) and upset Purdue, 78–69, in the first round for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The win also marked North Texas’s first victory over an AP Top 25 opponent since 1971.
The NCAA Tournament victory came on the heels of the 2019-20 season, which saw the Mean Green capture the 2020 C-USA regular season title with a 14-4 league record. At the time, it was the program record for conference wins. North Texas earned the No. 1 seed in the 2020 C-USA Tournament before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT kicked off in Hodge’s first season in North Texas. The Mean Green captured the 2018 CBI Championship, the program’s first national postseason championship. Prior to UNT, Hodge spent one season at Arkansas State (2016-17), four seasons at Colorado State (2012-16), and one at Southern Miss (2011-12).
Prior to entering the Division I ranks, Hodge had a highly successful stint as a junior college head coach, racking up a 144–24 record in five seasons at Paris Junior College and Midland Junior College, including three regular season titles and an appearance in the NJCAA Championship. game. He also spent two years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Texas A&M-Commerce from 2003-05.
Born in Dallas, Hodge was a two-year starter at Paris Junior College. He finished his playing career with Texas A&M-Commerce, graduating in 2003. He and his wife, Shelly, have a daughter, Emery, and a son, Reed.
HISTORY OF THE COACHING
2003-2005: Texas A&MCommerce, assistant men’s basketball coach
2005-2006: Paris Junior College, assistant coach
2006-2009: Paris Junior College, head coach
2009-11: Midland Junior College, head coach
2011-12: Southern Miss, assistant coach
2012-2016: Colorado State, assistant coach
2016-17: Arkansas State, assistant head coach
2017-23: North Texas, assistant head coach
2023- : North Texas, head coach
HEAD COACHING YEAR AFTER YEAR
Year, Team, General, Conference
2006-07: Paris Junior College, 26-4
2007-08: Paris Junior College, 30-7
2008-09: Paris Junior College, 25-6
2009-10: Midland Junior College, 30-3
2010-11: Midland Junior College, 33-4
TOTAL: 144-24 (five seasons)
|
Sources
2/ https://meangreensports.com/news/2023/4/2/ross-hodge-named-mens-basketball-head-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Cats return to Napa for Silverado Showdown
- No. 33 men’s golf makes much-anticipated return to action Monday
- University of North Texas
- James Cameron says that one of his films came from a single image in his dreams
- Spiders round out competitions in Fairfax with victory over Fordham
- University of Massachusetts Athletics
- Three Britons arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan
- Hear Pope jokes with CNN correspondent after hospital stay
- Virginia Baseball | No. 5 Virginia broke seven-game winning streak
- Zach Place finishes in the top-20 at The Goodwin
- ‘Hostages’: Putin critic on WSJ reporter’s arrest in Russia
- Abbey Hsu named an honorable mention for all of America