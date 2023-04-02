University of North Texas

Ross Hodge

DENTONUNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley has announced the hiring ofas the 19th head coach in Mean Green men’s basketball history.

“I am delighted to announce the increase of Ross Hodge to serve as our next head coach for UNT Men’s Basketball,” said Mosley. “Ross has been an integral part of this team’s culture and identity for the past six years and has earned the opportunity to lead us into the American Athletic Conference. His experience as a head coach who won more than 85 percent of his games in five seasons, his ability to attract high-level talent and his track record of building a championship culture will serve our program well in the future. I’m thrilled to have Ross, Shelly, Emery and Reed representing UNT in this new capacity.”

A 22-year coaching veteran, Hodge joined the UNT staff in 2017 and spent the past six seasons as an associate head coach under Grant McCasland . In that time, the Mean Green posted a 135–65 record with three Conference USA championships, the program’s first NCAA Tournament win, the 2023 NIT championship, and the 2018 College Basketball Invitational championship.

UNT won back-to-back conference titles for the first time and posted a 10–3 postseason record after never winning a postseason game before staff arrived.

The 2022 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Texas DI Assistant Coach of the Year has made UNT one of the top defensive teams in the country, with the program leading Division I in scoring defense for the past two seasons (2022-23, 55.8 ppg ) and (2021-22, 55.7 pp.). The 2021-22 total set a new Conference USA record.

In his six seasons in North Texas, Hodge has recruited and coached 23 all-conference honorees, including two Conference USA Player of the Year winners in Javion Hamlet (2020) and Taylor Perry (2023) UNT’s only winners in the last 30 years.

“I want to thank President Neal Smatresk and athletics director Jared Mosley for the opportunity to be the next head coach at the University of North Texas,” said Hodge. “Over the past six years, we have poured our hearts into building a championship-level program that this university and community can be proud of. I am eternally grateful to all the players and staff, past and present, who have helped us get here. We look forward to building on that great success and competing for more championships. My family and I couldn’t be happier to continue to be a part of the Denton community and Mean Green Nation.”

UNT’s 31 wins in 2022-23 set a new program record as the Mean Green won the 2023 NIT, including wins over Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. Over the past two seasons, North Texas has the nation’s seventh best overall winning percentage (.800) just ahead of Duke (.787).

As of 2019, UNT has an average NET ranking of 55, the 40th highest in the country. It is the highest among C-USA schools and the fifth highest among Texas schools. Only Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and Texas have a higher four-year NET average.

In 2021-2022, the Mean Green won a then-record 25 games and also posted a program-best 16-2 league record. Between January and March 2022, North Texas won a program-record 15 consecutive games en route to the regular season title. North Texas earned its first-ever NIT win that season, reaching the second round before falling to Virginia in overtime.

Hodge helped North Texas to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade during the 2020-21 season, as the program won four games in four days at the 2021 C-USA Tournament to capture the title and automatic bid. In the NCAA Tournament, the Mean Green earned a program-best seeding (No. 13) and upset Purdue, 78–69, in the first round for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The win also marked North Texas’s first victory over an AP Top 25 opponent since 1971.

The NCAA Tournament victory came on the heels of the 2019-20 season, which saw the Mean Green capture the 2020 C-USA regular season title with a 14-4 league record. At the time, it was the program record for conference wins. North Texas earned the No. 1 seed in the 2020 C-USA Tournament before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNT kicked off in Hodge’s first season in North Texas. The Mean Green captured the 2018 CBI Championship, the program’s first national postseason championship. Prior to UNT, Hodge spent one season at Arkansas State (2016-17), four seasons at Colorado State (2012-16), and one at Southern Miss (2011-12).

Prior to entering the Division I ranks, Hodge had a highly successful stint as a junior college head coach, racking up a 144–24 record in five seasons at Paris Junior College and Midland Junior College, including three regular season titles and an appearance in the NJCAA Championship. game. He also spent two years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Texas A&M-Commerce from 2003-05.

Born in Dallas, Hodge was a two-year starter at Paris Junior College. He finished his playing career with Texas A&M-Commerce, graduating in 2003. He and his wife, Shelly, have a daughter, Emery, and a son, Reed.

HISTORY OF THE COACHING

2003-2005: Texas A&MCommerce, assistant men’s basketball coach

2005-2006: Paris Junior College, assistant coach

2006-2009: Paris Junior College, head coach

2009-11: Midland Junior College, head coach

2011-12: Southern Miss, assistant coach

2012-2016: Colorado State, assistant coach

2016-17: Arkansas State, assistant head coach

2017-23: North Texas, assistant head coach

2023- : North Texas, head coach

HEAD COACHING YEAR AFTER YEAR

Year, Team, General, Conference

2006-07: Paris Junior College, 26-4

2007-08: Paris Junior College, 30-7

2008-09: Paris Junior College, 25-6

2009-10: Midland Junior College, 30-3

2010-11: Midland Junior College, 33-4

TOTAL: 144-24 (five seasons)