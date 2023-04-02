



BOSTON The Boston University lightweight rowing team won Bates for its third consecutive double race as both teams competed on the Charles River on Sunday (April 2). Racing was limited to two eights events as strong gusts blowing to the southeast reached 26 miles per hour. Despite this, the partly cloudy sky gave way to the sun at the end of the second race. The Terriers’ Varsity 8+ crew, sent by Heather Shinn and caressed by Delaney Bernier went wire-to-wire and crossed the finish line in 7:24.8, nearly 35 seconds ahead of the Bobcats’ boat. In the 2V8+ race, BU, piloted by Nikki Alvarez and caressed by Nina Palmer built about one stretch of open water towards the end of the race and finished with a time of 7:55.5 to beat the 2V (8:03.5), 3V and 4V crews of Bates. BU turns its attention to the Beanpot and takes on Harvard and MIT on Saturday (April 8). RESULTS Variety 8+ THIS IS 7:24.8 Bates 7:59.4 2V8+ IT’S 7:55.5 Bates 2V 8:03.5 Bates 3V 8:48.2 Bates 4V 9:06.3 LINE UP Variety 8+ Bow Charlotte Duan 2 Luke Smith 3 Ela Ersan 4 Natalie Erb 5 Lilly McSweeney 6 Zoey goodness 7 Macy Rickman Heart attack Delaney Bernier send Heather Shinn 2V8+ Bow Alan Hoffman 2 Zoe Meurer 3 Gambling Ava 4 Savannah Jacobini 5 Caroline Burchette 6 Kieran Purandare 7 Perrin Lafky Heart attack Nina Palmer send Nicole Alvarez

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2023/4/2/womens-lightweight-rowing-lightweight-rowing-tops-bates-in-pair-of-sunday-races.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related