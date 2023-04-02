Minnesota State dominates UMary to take Weekend Series – Minnesota State University





Next game: at St Cloud State 4/4/2023 | 1:30 PM April 04 (Tue) / 1:30 p.m bee St. Cloud State History WAYNE, Neb. —Minnesota State (19-6, 9-2 NSIC) defeats UMary (11-14, 4-6 NSIC) with a 14-7 final at the Pete Chapman Complex in Wayne, Nebraska. The Mavericks took advantage of sloppy UMary fielding to produce four unearned runs to open the game. The Mavericks’ lone hit in the inning came off the freshman’s bat Louis Magers who singled through the right side while driving home sophomore Mike Gottschalk for the Mavericks’ fourth count of the inning. Junior Nick Baker led off the third inning by doubling down the left field-line to create a freshman Matthew Fleischhacker RBI single for the Mavericks’ fifth result in the game. MSU would tack three more runs on three walks, two hit by pitches, three wild pitches, and a passed ball. Junior Jackson Hauge ended the embarrassing inning for the Marauders by hitting an RBI triple to the sophomore at center field corner Brock Johnson . Minnesota State had more offensive success in the top of the fifth, thanks to junior’s opening basehits Ryan Wickman and sophomores Brock Johnson . Junior Jackson Hauge collected his second RBI the day he flattened Wickman off a ground ball while a sophomore Mike Gottschalk put up two more on an RBI single, extending the Mavericks’ lead to 12-3. The Mavericks would win by a 14-7 final. Senior Chandler Fochs (3-1) earned the win for the Mavericks’ five innings, allowing four runs on six hits while scoring six strikeouts. Ryan Chamberlain(0-1) was tagged with the loss in two and two-thirds innings, surrendering seven runs on three hits. The Mavericks are back in action on Tuesday when they take on St. Cloud for a midweek doubleheader. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m

