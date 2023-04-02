Virginia Baseball | No. 5 Virginia Falls in Series Finale at Virginia Tech





ZWARTSBURG, Va. No. 5 Virginia (24-4, 8-4 ACC) dropped its first weekend streak of the season after losing 12-7 to Virginia Tech (17-10, 4-8 ACC) on Sunday (April 2) at Atlantic Union Bankpark . The Hokies erased three different Cavalier leads in the afternoon to secure the series win. The two teams engaged in a see-saw battle for the first four innings before Virginia Tech rallied and scored seven of the game’s final eight runs. Eight of the nine UVA batters in Sunday’s lineup had a hit in the game, led by Kyle Teel and Ethan Anderson, who each had two hits and two RBI in the game. The Cavaliers entered the weekend on a seven-game win streak and have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED For the third day in a row, Teel registered an RBI in the first inning. He lined out from 2-2 into right field to score Griff OFerall, who led off the game with a first pitch-single to center. Kyle Teel rides in UVA’s first run!! His third game in a row with an RBI in the first inning! 1-0 UVA in the 1st : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/lLVCg4p8Q0 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 2, 2023 Ethan Anderson made it 3-0 with his 11th double of the year, a rope down right field behind Jake Gelof and Teel. Virginia scored in the first inning in all three games against the Hokies. 3-0 HOUSE!!! Ethan Anderson ropes a double down the RF line! His 11th double of the year! : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/FpGkaIjB1l — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 2, 2023 The Hokies responded with a four-pointer in their half of the first. Three runs scored on a triple by Carson DeMartini. Virginia Tech took the lead on an RBI groundout by Brody Donay.

Ethan O’Donnell tied the game at four in the top of the second with a double into centerfield, his third double in the series.

The Cavaliers took their second lead of the game in the third inning on a two-out, two-strike RBI single by Casey Saucke that scored Ethan Anderson. HOUSE FOR !!! Great two-out, two-strike shot from Casey Saucke to give the Hoos a 5-4 lead in the 3rd! : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/nvvo99MnOn — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 2, 2023 After Virginia Tech matched up with a run in its own half of the third inning, UVA seized the lead for the third time in the game on a two-out RBI double by Kyle Teel that enabled Jake Gelof to score. KYLE TEEL AGAIN!! Doubling the RF live gives UVA a 6-5 lead in the 4th! : ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/FnOwqlAtNg — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 2, 2023 Virginia Tech hit three home runs in its last two innings at the plate, including two off Jack Hurley’s bat. The Hokie centerfielder went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI. ADDITIONAL NOTES Sunday’s game marked the 200th all-time meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers have a 108-92 lead in a series first played in 1900.

Teel reached base in all 28 games this season, while OFerall reached base safely in 19 consecutive games.

UVA has scored 40 runs in the first inning this season, the most of any other frame. On Sunday, it was the ninth time that UVA scored multiple runs in the first inning. Virginia lost its first game of the season in which it scored multiple runs in the first inning, it had won its first eight games by scoring 2+ runs.

UVA scored its last four runs of the day with two outs. The Cavaliers left 12 runners on base, one shy of matching a season high. In total, 10 of the 12 runners stranded in scoring position. NEXT ONE The Cavaliers will complete a four-game road swing on Tuesday when they travel to Liberty for non-conference action. The first pitch in Lynchburg is scheduled for 6 p.m SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH Clash The rivalry between Virginia Athletics and Virginia Tech Athletics has a long and storied history stretching back over 125 years within the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Cavaliers and Hokies first faced each other on the field in Charlottesville in 1895. First conceived during the 2014-2015 season, the rivalry has expanded and intensified in the 22 sports that pit the two institutions against each other participate in a competition.

The winner of the three match series earns one point in the Clash

This year’s clash is currently tied, 7-7.

