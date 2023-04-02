YOUR Novice Crew wins at San Diego Crew Classic

SAN DIEGO, California The Washington women’s rowing team won the Laurel Korholz Perpetual Trophy in the women’s novice eight and also finished third in another final Sunday at the 50th Annual San Diego Crew Classic at Mission Bay.

The regatta featured six of the Pac-12’s seven varsity programs, including No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 Washington, and No. 7 California, as well as No. 1 ranked Texas. Those four programs featured prominently in all collegiate women’s grand finals.

Washington’s novice eight, a crew of nine American freshmen from five different states, defended the title won by the UW novice crew in San Diego last year. The Huskies, favorite in the finals after a first-place finish in Saturday’s prep race, led from wire-to-wire. The University of British Columbia crew gave the Husky freshmen a race for much of the 2,000 yards, but in the end Washington won by about two boat lengths of open water, with a time of 7:10.093. UBC was second in 7:23.391, with UCLA third.

The Huskies also finished third in the varsity four finals, fourth in the 2V8+ and 3V8+ races, and fifth (third among U.S. college teams) in the varsity eight finals.

In that varsity eight final, for the Jessop-Whitter Cup, Rowing Canada, competing as an exhibition crew and therefore ineligible for the trophy, led the way at the starting dock, but the rest of the boats stayed close in the early-go. Stanford and Texas moved forward among the six competitive teams, while UW, Cal and Oxford Brookes battled for third place.

Midway through the race, the Huskies caught California and trailed Stanford and Texas. England’s Oxford Brookes moved up to third (not counting the Canadian crew on the outside lane).

At the end, Texas (6:29.985) swept Stanford (6:31.850) to win by about half a length from the Cardinal. The Canadian crew (6:34.694) was third, followed by Oxford Brookes (6:38.244). Washington (6:41.401) crossed the line in fifth overall, half a length ahead of rival Cal (6:43.506), with USC (6:50.728) in seventh.

In the final of the Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup, for varsity fours, the Huskies were among the teams to advance from the start, along with Notre Dame, Cal and Stanford. Soon Texas joined that group and rowed through the field into first place, with Stanford closest behind.

As the top four teams (Notre Dame had been dropped) went into the final stretch, the Huskies were in fourth place, behind Cal. At the finish, the Huskies just beat the Bears to finish in 7:34.010, just 0.019 seconds ahead of the Golden Bears (7:34.029). Texas (7:24.910) took his second trophy, Stanford second (6:31.850).

Immediately following that race, many of the same teams raced in the second varsity eight final, the Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy. Again Stanford, Cal and Washington moved to the front of the field, with the UW leading for much of the early part of the race. However, Texas moved forward again with Stanford chasing and old rivals Cal and UW battling for third.

This time, the Bears held off the Husky onslaught and crossed the line in third place with a time of 6:47.423, just over half a second ahead of the Huskies in fourth (6:47.924). Texas took first in 6:40.283, with Stanford close behind in 6:20.283.

The Huskies’ final event of the day was for the Carley Copley Cup, a race for open eights (third varsity eight in the case of UW), and also featuring entries from Texas, Stanford and Cal.

The teams exited the start in order of start, with Texas, Stanford, Cal and Washington holding the top-four positions for almost the first 1,000 yards in that order. By the halfway point, however, Stanford moved past the Longhorns into the lead.

Cal also briefly rowed through Texas, but the Longhorns returned to the front of the pack soon after. In the end, the teams crossed the line in order of start, with the Huskies finishing fourth.

Washington now has three weeks to prepare for the annual UW-Cal Dual Regatta, at Seattle’s Montlake Cut on April 22. That event also marks the rowing program’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

WASHINGTON SETUP

Varsity Eight

send: Nina Chestnut (Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills)

Heart attack: Mc Kenna Bryant (Kent, Wash./Kennedy Catholic)

7: Ella Kossil (Waikato, New Zealand)

6: Nikki Martinic (Newtown, Sydney, Australia)

5: Broughton’s displeasure (Cardiff, Wales, UK)

4: Elena Collier-Hezel (Buffalo, NY/Park School/Michigan)

3: Abby Adebiyi (London, England, UK)

2: Leah Nash (Chatham, Massachusetts/Monomoy)

Bow: Aisha Rockek (Como, Italy)

Second Varsity Eight

send: Caroline Baxter (El Dorado Hills, California/Oak Ridge)

Heart attack: Mira Kalder (Victoria, BC, Canada/Claremont)

7: Cat Whittard (St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada)

6: Grace Vander Griend (Bellingham, Washington/Sehome)

4: Jordan Freer (Lotus, California/El Dorado/UCSB)

4: Jerry Rhodes (St. Louis, Mo./Michigan)

3: Madi Frampton (Tumwater, Wash.)

2: Ava Meuleman (Seattle, Wash./Roosevelt)

Bow: Victoria Park (Bellevue, Washington/The Bush School)

Varsity Four

Heart attack: Eliza Perry (Bellingham, Washington/Sehome)

3: Brigitte O’Rourke (West Seattle, Wash./Vashon Island)

2: Renee Hopper (Preston, Washington/Issaquah)

Bow: Dimitra Tsamopoulou (Athens, Greece)

send: Grace Murdock (Roswell, Ga./Milton)

Third Varsity Eight

send: Olivia Murdock (Atlanta, Ga./Milton)

Heart attack: Hayley Stoker (Bellingham, Wash./Bellingham)

7: Carly Lauritzen (Nine Mile Falls, Washington/Lakeside)

6: Allison Jakeway (Maple Ridge, BC, Canada)

5: Grace Epp (Redmond, Wash./Redmond)

4: Claire Marion (San Marcos, California/San Marcos)

3: Claire Surbeck (Bellevue, Washington/International School)

2: Molly pointer (Leavenworth, Washington/Cascade)

Bow: Brianna Hoffman (Poulsbo, Wash./North Kitsap)

Starting Eight