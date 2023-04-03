Sports
New Plymouth table tennis clubs open to new members
KAI SCHWORER/Stuff
There are two table tennis clubs in New Plymouth and both are open to new members.
TABLE TENNIS: Table tennis is a sport loved by many around the world, and New Plymouth is no exception.
With two established clubs in the area, the Central and the West End Table Tennis Clubs, the table tennis season is gearing up for another exciting and competitive one for players of all ages and skill levels.
The Central Club has been in existence for over 50 years and has a reputation for being a friendly and welcoming club for players of all ages and abilities.
The club meets every Thursday evening at 7pm at Methodist Church Hall (66 Liardet Street), and players are encouraged to stop by and join in the fun.
Several tables are available to play and members are encouraged to bring their own paddles if possible.
Coaching and training sessions are also offered for players looking to improve their skills.
These coaching sessions are led by experienced players who provide personal feedback, help with technique and share their expertise on the game.
One of the great things about Central Club is that everyone is welcome to come along and try out the game.
It provides a great opportunity for young players to develop their skills in a supportive and friendly environment.
Regular tournaments and competitions are held throughout the season, giving players the opportunity to compete against other players of similar age and ability.
The West End Club is another established club in the area and has been around for many years.
Club meetings are every Monday evening at 7:30 PM at St Joseph School Hall, Calvert Rd.
Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to come along and join in the fun.
The club has a dedicated group of players who are passionate about the sport and are always looking for new players to join.
Like the Central Club, the West End Club hosts regular training sessions throughout the season.
These events are a great opportunity for players to compete against others with similar skills and meet new people in a supportive and friendly environment.
The table tennis season in New Plymouth promises to be another exciting one, with two established clubs offering regular weekly matches, coaching sessions and tournaments for players of all ages and abilities.
Both the Central Club and the West End Club have been around for many years and provide a friendly and welcoming environment for players to develop their skills, compete against others and have fun.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro, just starting out or somewhere in between, there’s a place for you at either of these two clubs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/taranaki-daily-news/news/300845555/new-plymouth-table-tennis-clubs-open-for-new-members
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- New Plymouth table tennis clubs open to new members
- Estate Season 4 Fashion Breakdown: Details, Photos – WWD
- LONGi Chairman Calls for Global Cooperation to Accelerate Energy Transition at Boao Forum
- Men’s Tennis Drops WAC Opener at UT Arlington
- Men’s Perfume Guide: Tips for Choosing the Right Perfume | fashion trends
- Autism Awareness Day: I was placed in 27 different foster homes and only received my diagnosis as an adult
- Free school meals are served during the Easter holidays
- Xi makes it clear to Putin who is really in charge
- Wildcats fall to Hoyas in series finale
- Cowboy Baseball Wins Walk-Off Fashion Series
- One-year anniversary of the start of the ceasefire in Yemen
- Softball sweep in series against Clemson