New Plymouth table tennis clubs open to new members

There are two table tennis clubs in New Plymouth and both are open to new members.

TABLE TENNIS: Table tennis is a sport loved by many around the world, and New Plymouth is no exception.

With two established clubs in the area, the Central and the West End Table Tennis Clubs, the table tennis season is gearing up for another exciting and competitive one for players of all ages and skill levels.

The Central Club has been in existence for over 50 years and has a reputation for being a friendly and welcoming club for players of all ages and abilities.

The club meets every Thursday evening at 7pm at Methodist Church Hall (66 Liardet Street), and players are encouraged to stop by and join in the fun.

Several tables are available to play and members are encouraged to bring their own paddles if possible.

Coaching and training sessions are also offered for players looking to improve their skills.

These coaching sessions are led by experienced players who provide personal feedback, help with technique and share their expertise on the game.

One of the great things about Central Club is that everyone is welcome to come along and try out the game.

LISA BURD/Stuff Hadyn Jones is one of the well-known table tennis enthusiasts in New Plymouth.

It provides a great opportunity for young players to develop their skills in a supportive and friendly environment.

Regular tournaments and competitions are held throughout the season, giving players the opportunity to compete against other players of similar age and ability.

The West End Club is another established club in the area and has been around for many years.

Club meetings are every Monday evening at 7:30 PM at St Joseph School Hall, Calvert Rd.

Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to come along and join in the fun.

The club has a dedicated group of players who are passionate about the sport and are always looking for new players to join.

Like the Central Club, the West End Club hosts regular training sessions throughout the season.

These events are a great opportunity for players to compete against others with similar skills and meet new people in a supportive and friendly environment.

The table tennis season in New Plymouth promises to be another exciting one, with two established clubs offering regular weekly matches, coaching sessions and tournaments for players of all ages and abilities.

Both the Central Club and the West End Club have been around for many years and provide a friendly and welcoming environment for players to develop their skills, compete against others and have fun.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro, just starting out or somewhere in between, there’s a place for you at either of these two clubs.