Season ends at Regional Finals for Gym Devils





PITTSBURGH No. 15 Sun Devil Gymnastics finished in fourth place with a 197.475 at the 2023 NCAA Regional Finals at the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday. Remarkable statistics Arizona State’s season came to an end at the regional finals, but the team put in another great performance. The team’s 197,475 was the third-best postseason score in program history.

Despite fourth place, the Gym Devils remained in the mix throughout the game. The team placed third after the first rotation and moved back up to third after the third rotation. Heading into the final rotation, ASU trailed only .200.

From this region, No. 7 Cal and No. 2 Florida move to nationals.

Throughout the game, no Gym Devil had a score lower than 9.800, with seven scores of 9.9-plus, including two 9.950s.

For the first time since 2006, the Sun Devils hit a massive 49.450 on vault. That score was the best for ASU since March 10, 2006. Three of the Gym Devils tied for a career high at that event: Jada Dare (9,900), Alex Theodorou (9,925) and Anaya Smith (9,950).

The bars squad brought it in too, earning their second-highest bars total of the season with a 49,500. That figure is also the seventh-highest total in program history. Sarah Clark led the way with a 9.950 as other big scores came out Emily White (9,925) and Hannah Scharf (9,900).

Senior Scharf was the only all-around competitor for the Gym Devils in the game, scoring 39.450. Her best event was on bars where she hit a 9.900. In any case, she did not come out below 9,825. End result No. 7 Cal, 198.075 No. 2 Florida, 197,800 No. 10 Michigan State, 197,650 No. 15 State of Arizona, 197,475 Rotation one: floor, 49,300

The Gym Devils got off to a solid start on floor. Clark got the ball rolling and recorded a 9.850 in second place, followed by another 9.850 from Theodorou. Jordan Jaslow scored a 9.875, with White’s 9.900, her second in a row on floor. Scharf anchored to the floor with a 9.825. Rotation two: jump, 49,450

Three career highs tied for Arizona State on vault, marking a season-high total for the Gym Devils. Jaslow started with a 9,825, followed by a 9,800 out Grace Reeves . Manga has kept her career high with a 9,900, also a season high for the junior. Smith landed a 9.950, matching a career high she set earlier in the season. Theodorou was the third Gym Devil to match her career score in the rotation, with a 9.925. Scharf anchored and recorded a 9.850. SHE IS THE MOMENT?? Anaya Smith 9.95 safe for @SunDevilGym. pic.twitter.com/isVaxtQBV4 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 2, 2023 Rotation three: bars, 49,500

The Gym Devils recorded their second-best bar total of the season, with three scores of at least 9,900. Grace Reeves landed a 9,800 to start things off. Cienna Samiley and Mangahas backed her up with 9,875 and 9,850 respectively. After Scharf made a 9.900, White recorded a 9.925, tying her career. Clark nailed a 9.950 in the anchor spot, taking Arizona State .150 out of second spot Bar queen @sarahclark ?? ??: ESPN+#GymDevils /// #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/3WR91XCo61 — Sun Devil Gym (@SunDevilGym) April 2, 2023 Rotation Four: Beam, 49.225

To finish the season as a team, the Gym Devils posted a solid score on beam. Kayla Lee and Reeves started with 9,800s. Junior SkyHarper nailed a 9.850. Clark finished with a 9.875 and White earned a 9.825. Scharf anchored and hit a 9.875.

