After a year of setbacks, Sutirtha Mukherjee on comeback trail

In the 18 months since Sutirtha Mukherjee became an Olympian in Tokyo, Sutirtha Mukherjee has seen her coach sued by her teammate over allegations of match-fixing, stopped her financial support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), leading to participation in tournaments dry up, her domestic and world rankings take a nosedive, her table tennis suffers and performance plummets.

However, over the past month, Sutirtha has finally begun to see some light at the end of a seemingly long and dark tunnel. Earlier this week, the Bangladeshi paddler signed off as a finalist at the Nationals in Jammu. She lost to holder Sreeja Akula in the singles final, but got there after crashing in the pre-quarters for two consecutive years. Before that, at the WTT Star Contender Goa, Sutirtha reached the Round of 16 as a qualifier after stunning world No. 18 Jia Nan Yuan for her best performance in the elite Contender series. Hours after the Nationals, Sutirtha rushed to Antalya for a WTT Feeder event, still traveling out of pocket, though with a more upbeat spirit.

My confidence is great now,” she said over the phone from Antalya. I feel like I’m getting back on track.

After the 2021 Tokyo Games, the wheels seemed to have fallen off on that track. She entered the second round in singles there and returned to her personal coach Soumyadeep Roy who was also the national team coach of India at the time, caught up in a lawsuit by Manika Batra for allegedly asking her to play the Olympic qualifier against Sutirtha for India to get two singles places in Tokyo. It would soon culminate in a legal battle, a disbanded national federation, a coach fighting a match-fixing suit, and a player swept up in the mess.

That phase was a big distraction,” Sutirtha said. ‘I am very close to Roy da; he is my coach, my friend, and we share everything with each other. I personally felt extremely bad watching him go through all of that. It hurts me. But even then he didn’t stop supporting and supporting me. He said: you have to play well, you have to prove yourself. Gradually we put that out of our minds and came out.

However, Sutirtha was unable to pull herself out of a long-standing rut. Sutirtha continued her training with Roy and Poulomi Ghatak at their academy in Jadavpur and struggled to convert those hours of practice into remarkable results. Khel hi nahi pa rahi thi (I couldn’t play my game). I trained hard, but during matches I often got tense. I don’t know kya ho raha tha.

Even worse, the TOPS funding she received before Tokyo stopped, resulting in Sutirtha struggling to even play in tournaments. The Naihati-born paddler, who lived with her mother in a rented flat in Jadavpur, did not have the means to regularly travel abroad alone. I think I’ve only played 3-4 international tournaments all last year. My financial background is not strong, so everything became difficult.

Her WTT ranking dropped to the low three digits and the two-time national champion fell out of the top eight in her own country. Sutirtha didn’t even qualify for last year’s CWG or the World Team TT Championship, while the likes of Sreeja and Diya Chitale came to take a look. As crushed as she was, a humble Sutirtha didn’t even expect to be chosen for those events then.

The others were doing well, while my international ranking had dropped, Sutirtha said. Of course I was very disappointed. I was part of India teams for a while, and then it was hard to suddenly be out of contention. But I told myself the only way you can come back is to act.

It took a lot of self-talk, aside from words of wisdom and motivation from her coaches and parents, to get her through a period where she felt her career was going nowhere. “I felt very down. I was extremely angry with myself and the fact that I wasn’t able to perform. I often talked to Roy da, to myself, to try to understand what was happening to me.

But even then I didn’t stop practicing. I went back to the drawing board, saw some of my matches and the mistakes I made. And I knew deep down that if I keep doing the right things and work hard, I can bounce back. Wapas aana hai (I must come back).

The National Games in September last year, where she won the singles title by beating Manika and Sreeja en route, was an important step in the lead up to the WTT Goa and Nationals show. Back to second in the national rankings and 115th in the WTT charts, Sutirtha is now in a much better position. She got there and passes some major obstacles, with some remaining, just the way she seems to like it.

My whole life has been more of a struggle, so wrestle karke khelna toh mujhe acha lagta hai,” Sutirtha chuckled. Doing well after overcoming challenges makes you feel more satisfied.