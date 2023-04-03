Women’s tennis completes weekend sweep with 9-0 victory





Next game: at SUNY Oneonta 4/6/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON April 06 (Thu) / 4:00 PM bee SUNY Oneonta History SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College women’s tennis team completed a near-perfect weekend on the courts on Sunday afternoon, going 3-1 in Liberty League play with a dominant 9-0 victory over William Smith College in conference action at Sportime Tennis Club. The victory is the fifth in six games for Union (6-4, 3-1 Liberty League), which has already recorded the most wins in a season for the program since 2006-2017 and is en route to its best four-game conference start in program history. Five Union players racked up a pair of wins on the day and seven total players contributed to the team’s shutout win, the team’s second 9–0 win of the year. First years Kennedy Alexis And Chara Meidani started the day with an 8-2 win in the second doubles match over Audrey Camacho and Julia Pida. Classmates Claire Langille And Skylar Semon continued to roll through opponents at third doubles, extending their winning streak to seven straight matches with an 8-4 victory over Natalie Haythorn and Maddy Buck. Senior Marilena Karadimou and junior Gracie Nicole completed the doubles with a hard-fought 8-6 win against Isabelle Goings-Perrot in the top flight. Langille and Semon capped off the win with some quick singles conquests, with Langille dropping just one game in a 6–0, 6–1 fifth singles victory over Pida and Semon beating Buck on the sixth single, 6 -4, 6 -1. Nicol and sophomore Gabriel Gatto both dropped just six games in their respective wins, Nicol’s 6-1, 7-5 second-singles win over Camacho and Gatto’s 6-2, 6-4 win over Haythorn on the fourth run. Meidani came back from a setback against Haley Levine to keep the shutout bid alive and stormed back for a 3-6, 6-0, 10-3 win on third basehit. Karadimou then completed the shutout by holding off Goings-Perrot in the top flight in a 6–4, 7–5 victory. Union will look to maintain momentum on Thursday in the team’s non-conference final at SUNY Oneonta starting at 4 p.m.

