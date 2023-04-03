Softball splits Sunday Doubleheader with Princeton for first Ivy win of 2023

Next game: at Villanova 4/4/2023 | 4:00 in the afternoon Flo Softball April 04 (Tue) / 4:00 PM bee Villanova History

PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team earned its first Ivy League win of the season with a 6-3 victory in game one of the Sunday doubleheader. The Tigers earned a split with a 3-1 victory in game two. Freshman pitcher Kelly Zybura got her second win of the season when she limited the Tigers to just one run in the first six innings of game one. Payton bean was perfect the first time in the Tigers lineup, sending down nine consecutive Princeton batters to open game two before the visitors took a 1-0 lead for the second time in the lineup.

Sarah Schneider and Danica Lawrill accounted for four of Penn’s six RBI in game one.

With two stolen bases in the second game, Brian Brown sticks out ex-teammate Emma Nelly for 10th all-time in program history with a career-high 22 stolen bases.

FINAL: Penn 6, Princeton 3

Princeton scored in its first and last at bat in the opening game. The Tigers took an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Kelly Zybura came to rest when she pitched five scoreless innings before Princeton added runs in the seventh.

The Quaker bats came alive in the fourth inning as Kate Reagan , Alyssa Pope And Danny Larwill strung together three consecutive two-away RBI hits to put the home team up 4-1.

Reagan put the Quakers on the board with an RBI single to left.

Pope dropped an RBI double down the middle to give the Quakers their first lead of the series.

Larwill found a spot just inside the first baseline to put the home team up 4-1.

BOT 4 | Penn 4, Princeton 1 Danica keeps the charts going!

Sarah Schneider extended the Quaker lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot over the left field wall for her third homer of the season.

After getting into trouble and letting a few runs go in the top of the seventh, Rachel Riley took over in the circle for Zybura to get the last two outs. After walking her first batter she faced, Riley sat down to get a strikeout and pop up short to record the first save of her career and first home and Ivy League win of 2023.

FINAL: Princeton 3, Penn 1

Game two was a pitching duel like one Brian Brown single that led off from the bottom of the first inning was the lone hit between the two teams in the first three innings. Brown extended her successful streak of stolen bases to 12 in the first inning. Two innings later, Brown made it a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen bases on an error.

Payton bean threw a 1-2-3 top of the first that was marked by a diving catch in foul territory Sammy Fenton to end the top of the first.

Just as they had in the first two games of the series, the Tigers struck first, scoring a run on a two-out infield hit that scored the runner from second.

The Quakers reacted quickly in the bottom of the fourth. Pope hit a fly ball to the right that shot in and out of the right fielder’s glove and allowed Sammy Fenton score on the game.

Penn threatened to take a lead in the bottom of the fifth as Delaney Smith start with a walk and Blake Landow came to pinch her. Landow stole second and with one out, Brown hit an infield single to third to put runners on first and second with one out. Madi Bauerle singled to center and it appeared the Quakers would get the bases loaded with one out, but Landow was thrown out at third base when she retreated to second base thinking the ball was going to be caught. The inning ended when the Tigers got an inning-ending ground out to third base.

After Payton bean sent Princeton down in order in the top of the sixth, Penn threatened with a pair of two runners on an infield-hit and a walk. The Tigers got out of the inning on a swinging strikeout.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Princeton took the lead on an RBI double to center. After a pitching change, the visitors added an insurance run on a SAC fly to center. After a single and a walk, the Zybura ended the inning with a fielder’s choice.

Princeton threw a 1-2-3 bottom seventh to hold for the doubleheader split.

In game one, Kelly Zybura allowed three runs on nine hits while walking two batters in 6.1 innings for her second win of the season. In game two, the freshman right-hander allowed only one hit and a walk, while giving up no runs when she got the last two outs of the seventh inning.

allowed three runs on nine hits while walking two batters in 6.1 innings for her second win of the season. In game two, the freshman right-hander allowed only one hit and a walk, while giving up no runs when she got the last two outs of the seventh inning. Brian Brown extended her stolen base streak to a perfect 13-for-13 as she had two stolen bases in game two. She is now tied with Sydney Turchin (2013) for 13 stolen bases in one season.

extended her stolen base streak to a perfect 13-for-13 as she had two stolen bases in game two. She is now tied with Sydney Turchin (2013) for 13 stolen bases in one season. by Sarah Schneider Two-run shot in game one was her third of the season and 16th of her career, tying her with Jessica Melendez (2010-13) for sixth in program history. Two more and she will place Brooke Coloma (2010-13) and Alisha Prystowsky (2008-11) in fifth place.

Two-run shot in game one was her third of the season and 16th of her career, tying her with Jessica Melendez (2010-13) for sixth in program history. Two more and she will place Brooke Coloma (2010-13) and Alisha Prystowsky (2008-11) in fifth place. With the win in game one over the Tigers on Sunday, Penn ended a four-game losing streak against Princeton as it last beat its rivals in a five-inning run victory in game two of the double header in 2019 at Penn Park ended in a 14-5 victory.

Penn is now 25-20 against Princeton since 2010.

Six points in game one on Sunday was the most since the Quakers tied for six or more points in a three-game span against Harvard (3/19) and Maryland Eastern Shore (3/22).

Riley’s save in game one was Penn’s first save since Payton bean earned the save in a 3-2 victory over Drexel on April 20, 2022.

NEXT ONE

The Red and Blue are back in action on Tuesday as they make the trip to Villanova for a midweek game. The first pitch between the Quakers and Wildcats is scheduled for 4 p.m

