Naveen seeks ITTF support to host international TT events in Odisha





Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday that the government of Odisha has decided to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The prime minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the International Table Tennis Federation Foundation in Bhubaneswar. He stated that table tennis training centers will be set up in all indoor halls in the state and sought the help of ITTF in training programs for coaches and organizing international TT events in Odisha. The delegation included Petra Sorling, President, ITTF and ITTF Foundation; Leandro Olvech, Director, ITTF Foundation; Saurabh Mishra, Program Manager, ITTF Foundation and Julia Tappendorf, Program Coordinator, ITTF Foundation. President, ITTF, Petra Srling presented “Table Tennis for Development”, a handbook to the Prime Minister. The book on using table tennis for social change has been developed in collaboration with GIZ and Pro Sport Development India who lead the community table tennis project in Bhubaneswar supported by the ITTF Foundations Dream Building Fund. The delegation expressed their happiness and willingness to work closely with the government of Odisha and support the state’s pursuit of table tennis growth. They said they would organize competitive events, plan social legacy of table tennis events and provide coaching training in table tennis. “ITTF Foundation strongly supports the Chief Minister’s vision to use sport to empower and develop the youth of Odisha and ensure a stronger and sustainable future,” they said. The delegation also appreciated the Commonwealth TT Championship organized in Cuttack in 2019 and assured support for more such events for Odisha.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishabytes.com/naveen-seeks-ittf-support-for-hosting-international-tt-events-in-odisha/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related