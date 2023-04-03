No. 9 USC Men’s Tennis Eliminated 4-3 vs. No. 18 Arizona-Tucson





Men’s Tennis | April 2, 2023 TUCSON, ARIZ. The No. 9 USC men’s tennis team was rocked by No. 18 Arizona as the Wildcats made their move in singles to pull off a 4-3 victory over the Trojans today in Tucson, Ariz. USC goes to 11-6 overall and is now 1-1 in Pac-12 play after a road split this weekend in the desert. The Trojans scored a tight double that came down to lane two. In the number 3 spot, Ryan Colby And Stefan Dostanić pulled off a quick 6-1 win over Arizona’s Padgham/Strom to give USC a lift, only to have the Wildcats bite back with a 6-2 top-place win. Arizona’s Friend/Ziverts led the USCs Bradley Frye And Peter Mak to keep an eye on the doubles decider in lane two. There, the Trojan tandem of Wojtek Mark And Samuel Ruble kept their composure and pulled off a 6-2 victory over Lagaev/Smith to give USC a 1-0 lead in the road game. The hosts tied with No. 45 Jonas Ziverts’ 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over USC’s No. 26 Peter Mak on court two, then Arizona took a 2-1 lead after Jay Friend averted a third set threat with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over USC’s Ryan Colby at the number 5 position. On track four, Lodewijk Weststrate put the ship right for USC as he recorded a 6-0, 7-6 (4) win over No. 91 Nick Lagaev, and it was all tied at 2-2 with three-setters raging on the remaining three lanes. Arizona would get back into the lead as No. 80 Colton Smith staged a comeback against USC’s No. 32 Stefan Dostanić in first place and claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win to push the Wildcats to a 3-2 lead over the Trojans. From court six, USC veteran No. 124 Bradley Smith took hold, who battled it out with Arizona’s Dominique Rolland to take things 3-3 to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win and take it to the action on field three between USCs Wojtek Mark and Wildcat Gustaf Strom. Marek had forced a third set around the time Frye completed his three-setter for the USC cause, but his Arizona opponent, Gustaf Strom, dug into home territory and took out the clincher with a 7-5, 3-6. 6-0 decider to secure a 4-3 win for the Wildcats. Next week USC heads to the Bay Area for more Pac-12 competition. The Trojans visit Stanford for a 2 p.m. game on Friday (April 7) before heading to Berkeley to take on California at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 8). #18Arizona4, #9 USC3 April 2, 2023 | LaNelle Robson Tennis Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

DOUBLE (1) Defeats Jay Friend/Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ). Bradley Frye / Peter Mak (USC) – 6-2

(2) Wojtek Mark / Samuel Ruble (USC) def. Nick Lagaev/Colton Smith (ARIZ) – 6-2

(3) Ryan Colby / Stefan Dostanić (USC) def. Eric Padgham/Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) – 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2 USC wins double point.

SINGLE (1) Defeats #80 Colton Smith (ARIZ). #32 Stefan Dostanić (USC) – 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

(2) #45 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) defeats. #26 Peter Mak (U.S.C.) – 7-6(3), 6-1

(3) Defeats Gustaf Strom (ARIZ). Wojtek Mark (USC) – 7-5, 3-6, 6-0*

(4) Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. #91 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) – 6-0, 7-6 (4)

(5) Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. Ryan Colby (U.S.C.) – 6-3, 7-6 (3)

(6) #124 Bradley Frye (USC) def. Dominique Rolland (ARIZ) – 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Finishing Order: 2, 5, 4, 1, 6, 3*

