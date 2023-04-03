Saint Michael’s Tops men’s tennis, 5-2









Nickerson recorded a three-set win over No. 5 singles on Senior Day (PHOTO BY Carlisle Stockton) Weiss leads three double winners for Purple Knights WALPOLE, Massachusetts (April 1, 2023) – Saint Michael’s College started with a sweep in doubles, then went on to claim four of six singles matches en route to a 5-2 victory over Stonehill College in a non-congress men’s tennis match at The Wimbledon 109 Tennis Club this afternoon. Highlights Senior Josh Weiss led three doubles winners in the game for Saint Michael’s with his No. 2 doubles and No. 1 singles wins.

led three doubles winners in the game for Saint Michael’s with his No. 2 doubles and No. 1 singles wins. Senior Jason Boucher and junior Jackson Moser completed the Purple Knights’ double winners.

and junior completed the Purple Knights’ double winners. freshman Julius van den Broek added a win at No. 6 singles to also earn a point for Saint Michael’s.

added a win at No. 6 singles to also earn a point for Saint Michael’s. Senior Lucas Nickerson and freshmen Mathias Langard earned Stonehill’s points with their victories over No. 5 and No. 4 singles respectively.

and freshmen earned Stonehill’s points with their victories over No. 5 and No. 4 singles respectively. Before the game, Stonehill recognized his three seniors: Nickerson, Christian Duffie And Ben Simmons for their contributions to the program throughout their careers. How it happened Saint Michael’s swept the three doubles matches to take the first point, with two of the three wins coming via tiebreaks.

Junior Tristian DuPlessis and freshmen Matthew Billman took their tiebreak 7-5 at No. 1 doubles for Saint Michael’s, while Moser and senior Seb Toni took their tiebreaker at number 3, 7-0.

and freshmen took their tiebreak 7-5 at No. 1 doubles for Saint Michael’s, while Moser and senior took their tiebreaker at number 3, 7-0. Moser missed the first set of his freshman match Mark Krull through only a break and then rallied to win both the second and third sets in tiebreaks at No. 2 singles.

through only a break and then rallied to win both the second and third sets in tiebreaks at No. 2 singles. van den Broek also won his match at No. 6 singles against freshman Stonehill Nathaniel Graves in three sets, with a 6-0 third set after the first two were decided by just a break.

in three sets, with a 6-0 third set after the first two were decided by just a break. Nickerson ended his Senior Day with a third-set tiebreak victory at No. 5 singles against Du Plessis, 6–3, 2–6, 10–5.

Langaard took a tight match at No. 4 singles against Saint Michael’s sophomore Sergio Barrosoposting a 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) decision. Next one Stonehill (7-14, 0-4 NEC) will return to court on Tuesday, as it wraps up its inaugural Division I season by hosting Merrimack College for a Northeast Conference matchup at Charles Watt Tennis Courts at 3:30pm Saint Michael’s (4-10, 1-2 NE10) will host Assumption University on Thursday at 3:30pm For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Instagram And Facebook. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

