Huskies drop series to Chippewas
DeKALB, Ill. The Northern Illinois University softball team lost both ends of their doubleheader against Central Michigan by scores of 5-3 and 13-2 Sunday at Mary M. Bell Field.
“That first game was tough. We had several chances to win and failed,” NIU head coach said Christina Sutcliffe. “Unfortunately that’s a hard one to have. I said to them after the second, ‘this is exactly why we need to win the games we can’,”
Game One | CMU 5, NIU 3
In a game that took nine innings to decide on a winner, the Chippewas emerged victorious after an exciting and lengthy pitching duel.
CMU struck first in the third inning with an RBI single and an advance to home plate to give the Chippewas a 2-0 lead.
NIU tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning then Sam Mallinder (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North) hit two RBI doubles down the right field line and scored Kiley Conner (St. John, Ind./Lake Central) and Danielle Stewart (Frankfort, Ill./Lincoln-Way East).
From there, the Huskie pitching staff kept CMU in check. NIU got a chance to win the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh with the bases on the table and two outs on the board.
However, Central Michigan pitcher Grace Lehto called out the final out via strikeout to end the inning, signaling extras.
The Chippewas scored three runs on two hits in the top of the ninth to swing the momentum their way. In NIU’s last chance to tie or take the lead, Elis Erikson (Lutz, Fla./Freedom) singled and Courtney James (Fishers, Ind./Fishers) hit her home with a double to center left, but that would be the only run to cross home plate for NIU as CMU held on to win it 5-3.
Notes
- The Huskies scored three runs on nine hits and had one error
- CMU scored five runs on 11 hits and had one error
- Mallinder led 2-4 at the saucer with two RBIs
- Kelly Walinski (Worth, Ill./Marist) was 2-5 and had a stolen base
- James was 2-4 with one RBI
Game two | CMU 13, NIU 2
After going nine innings in game one, game two was cut short after five due to a points rule. CMU began its barrage of attacks in the first and second inning, scoring four runs before Mallinder sent a solo bomb over the left field fence to make it 4–1 after two frames.
Central Michigan kept the bats warm by scoring three runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to take a 13-1 lead.
Izzy Smith (Elmhurst, Ill./York), who returned from injury in her first run of the season, put another point on the board for NIU after her sac-fly gave James the go-ahead to race home.
In the end, however, the Huskies fell 13-2.
“That last game got a little out of hand, but tip your hat to Central Michigan, they came ready to go today and they were better than us,”
Notes
- The Huskies scored two runs on four hits and had one error
- CMU scored 13 runs on 16 hits and had no errors
- James was a perfect 2-2 in the batter’s box and swept one sack
- Mallinder was 1-2 with one RBI
- Trinity Jones Estrada (Sylmar, Calif./John F. Kennedy) was 1-2 at the saucer
Next one
NIU will travel to Kent State this coming weekend (April 7-8). The three-game series kicks off at 2 p.m. CT on Friday. On Saturday, the promotion closes with a doubleheader. Start times are locked for 12pm and 2pm CT.
“We know we’re better than what we showed today. I think it just stays true to that, but figuring out how do we make that team show up every day from game to game? We just have to keep going, learn from it and move on There were a few things in that last game that we really got better at but haven’t seen yet so if you can still get better at a run-rule game then you’ve got the right group at each other.”
