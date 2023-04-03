Sports
Four-Hit Days of Diaz and Smith Help Baseball Sweep Holy Cross on Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. With a total of 23 hits between the two games, the Navy baseball team (14-13, 7-3 PL) made the Patriot League doubleheader sweep over host Holy Cross (7-20, 1-5 PL) on Sunday afternoon in Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.
After Wet Mitchell pitched a career-high eight innings, from Alex Smith Continuous RBI double in game one gave the Midshipmen a 7-5 victory in an extra inning, while two more Smith Navy RBIs helped take the nightcap, 5-2.
Summary Game One
With Mitchell registering his fourth good start to the season by allowing just one earned run over innings, the Navy’s offense increased as three Mids recorded three hits, while Logan Keller And Kyle Rauch each drove in two runs in Sunday’s opener.
After an error in the first inning Brock Murtha on base and he reached third base on a Alex Smith single, Logan Keller brought in Murtha with a sacrifice fly to give Navy an early lead. The advantage wouldn’t last long when Sean Scanlon hit a solo shot over the right field fence in the bottom of the first inning, the first home run Mitchell allowed since the season opener.
Holy Cross added two more runs in the second on a basesloaded single by Connor Cooney, but Brendan Jones was thrown out when he moved to third on the play to end the inning.
The Mids responded by retaking the lead in the top of the third, as a Murtha single in the middle was followed later by fellow Long Island resident Rausch, who doubled into the hole at center left to put Murtha and Smith on the board to get.
Colin Smith got another Navy overflow in the top of the sixth when his cutting single to right scored edward diazbut Holy Cross got two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, as two Marine errors and a sac-fly by Lucas Manning made it 5–5.
After the Mids turned a double play to end the seventh inning and send the game into extra innings, Mitchell finished a career-high eight innings with a strikeout by Manning.
Of Nick Burch After the ninth inning with a single, Navy was able to cash in on him Alex Smith delivered a two-out double into the hole at right center to put Navy back in front, while another double off the bat from Keller Smith scored for an insurance run. Call closer Landon Kruerthe navy defense got two outs in the bottom of the ninth before Kruer struckout Jake Jaszcz for the final out of the game.
Mitchell recorded his fifth win of the season while issuing just one walk and eight hits, earning just one of five runs in his eight frames, while Kruer needed just eight throws to make his fourth save in league play this season. to take.
Scanlon earned the no-decision in his nation-leading ninth start of the season, which lasted 3.1 innings, while giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits, while Augie Walters followed by allowing only one unearned run to stand in 4.2 innings. The loss was handed down to Ben Talbot after giving up two runs in the top of the ninth on three hits.
Game two summary
In the nightcap, Liam Golden held the Crusaders to just one run in his five hours of work and four different Navy batters recorded multi-hit games, with Diaz going 3-for-3 and Alex Smith riding in a run on both of his hits.
Smith immediately brought his hot bat in the second game and used a double in the first inning to drive in Murtha, but Holy Cross answered in the bottom of the first when Cooney roped a lead-off double and Toomey later doubled it at home to balance the position. .
After leaving the bases loaded in the second inning, the Mids were able to jump back to the front in the third inning on a flare single by Diaz that brought in Keller. A lead-off triple by Burch in the fourth kept the lead and set off a three-run frame for Navy, as Lehnertz followed with a double and Alex Smith Lehnertz scored later in the inning with his fourth hit of the day.
Holy Cross did threaten as the last at bats were reached in the seventh inning when Toomey homered to lead off the frame and the Crusaders then loaded the bases with one down, but Jackson Beattie got some shallow catches to avert danger and close out the Sunday sweep.
His second win of the season was Golden, as right wing limited Holy Cross to just six hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings, and Beattie relieved him by allowing only one run on four hits and knock two Crusaders in half. frames.
Danny Macchiarola got the losing decision after hooking four runs in three innings, while Payton Sutman followed by allowing one in two innings and Jake Needham kept the Mids off the scoreboard in his two frames out of the bullpen.
Paul Kostacopoulos Post-Game Reactions
“When you can win two games in one day, it’s a good day. In game one I thought Nate was huge, he just kept grinding and fighting in a really hard fought first game. Then in game two our offense kind of came alive. We didn’t score that many runs, but we swung the bat better, and we got a good star from Goldie, then Jackson held his own. So we had a pretty complete day.”
“Smitty has been huge for us both offensively and defensively. He controls running games so well on defense behind the plate. Offensively I give him a lot of credit as he stuck to an approach that didn’t pay off very much in the beginning but now it’s starting to pay off and he’s really done a great job leading us overall.”
“Hopefully we can pick up some momentum from today and take it into a hugely competitive two games tomorrow. But it’s baseball and you’ve got to start playing the game. You’ve got to pitch it, you’ve got to get on the field and you’ve got to bat, and that’s changing not.”
Game notes
The Navy is now 85-52 against Holy Cross all-time, having won their last four encounters with the Crusaders.
Navy’s season record of 14-13 marks the first time the Mids have an overall winning record since March 11, 2022, when Navy swept a Marist doubleheader to go to 7-6.
Nathan Mitchell is the first Navy pitcher to throw eight or more innings since Jared Leins threw eight innings against Army on May 18, 2019 in the Patriot League championship series.
Alex Smith extended his on-base streak to 15 games, as the catcher has reached base safely multiple times in each of his last three games.
Smith has also registered two hits in five of his last nine games.
Diaz’s three hits in the nightcap is the most by the Navy shortstop since he recorded a four-hit game at Holy Cross on April 10, 2022.
Golden has not conceded more than two earned runs in any of his starts this season.
Next one
The Navy heads to the rival Army for another Patriot League Doubleheader in West Point, NY on Monday, April 3.
|
