Utah Women’s Tennis Blanks – UCLA





Next game: at Arizona 4/7/2023 | 12:00 am Arizona live stream-4 Apr 07 (Fri) / 12:00 PM bee Arizona THE ANGELS The UCLA women’s tennis team recorded its second 4-0 conference victory in as many days, sending Utah to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon. Fangran Tian achieved her second resounding result of the season. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Sasha Vagramov also recorded singles wins for the Bruins (8-5, 3-3 Pac-12). All three players also took double wins. The Utes’ record went to 10-8 (1-4). Lutkemeyer and Tian moved to 2-0 as a pair and ended their Court 3 match against Kaila Barksdale and Marcela Lopez with a stoppage of service for a 6-4 win. Then, with the UCLA pairings on lanes 1 and 2 each holding a 5-3 lead, it was the combination of Vagramov and Ava Catanzarite in the middle spot outlasting Samantha Horwood and Katya Townsend to secure the first point. Five of the six singles first sets went to the Bruins, putting them well on their way to a positive result. Lutkemeyer came off court first to beat Horwood 6–1, 6–1 on court 6 for her 17th win of the season. Lutkemeyer’s neighbor, Vagramov, defeated Lopez 6-4, 6-0 to make the final score 3-0. A day away from earning her 100th singles and doubles win, Vagramov added two to her tally. With No. 23 Tian on lane 1 and No. 87 Catanzarite on lane 3 each closing in on a win, Tian sealed the decision. Now 11-0 in singles during the dual-match portion of her debut season, Tian defeated Tattini 6-2, 6-3 for Saturday’s decider. UCLA will continue playing Pac-12 in the desert, starting Friday, April 7 in Arizona. The first service from the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center is scheduled for noon PT. A visit to the Whiteman Tennis Center in Arizona will follow on Saturday, April 8, and that visit is also scheduled for noon PT. Tennis match results

Utah vs. UCLA

4/1/2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #31 UCLA 4, #59 Utah 0 Singles competition 1. #23 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Madison Tattini (UTAH) 6-2, 6-3

2. #78 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) vs. Katya Townsend (UTAH) 7-6 (7-5), 3-0, unfinished

3. #87 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) vs. Kaila Barksdale (UTAH) 6-4, 5-4, unfinished

4. Elise Wagel (UCLA) v Anastasia Goncharova (UTAH) 5-7, 0-3, Unfinished

5. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Marcela Lopez (UTAH) 6-4, 6-0

6. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. Samantha Horwood (UTAH) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. #6 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) vs. Anastasia Goncharova/Madison Tattini (UTAH) 5-3, unfinished

2. Ava Catanzarite / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Samantha Horwood/Katya Townsend (UTAH) 6-3

3. A. Lutkemeyer/ Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Kaila Barksdale/Marcela Lopez (UTAH) 6-4 Match Notes:

Utah 10-8; National ranking #59

UCLA 8-5; National ranking #31

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (6,5,1)

