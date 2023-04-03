Latest students graduate: School closures spread across aging Japan | Education

As Eita Sato and Aoi Hoshi walked to their high school graduation ceremony, their footsteps echoed in the polished hallways that were once crowded and noisy with students.

The two were the only graduates of Yumoto Junior High in a mountainous part of northern Japan and the last. The 76-year-old school will close its doors for good on Friday when the school year ends.

We heard rumors about school closing in our sophomore year, but I didn’t think it would actually happen. I was shocked, said Eita, who is 15 like Aoi.

With Japan’s birth rate falling faster than expected, school closures have gained momentum, especially in rural areas such as Ten-ei, a mountainous ski and hot spring area in Fukushima Prefecture, bringing another blow to regions already battling depopulation.

Birth rates are a regional problem in Asia, with the cost of raising children depressing birth rates in neighboring South Korea and China. But the situation in Japan is particularly critical.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged unprecedented measures to increase the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies, saying preserving the educational environment is critical.

But so far little has helped.

Births fell below 800,000 in 2022, a new record low, according to government estimates and eight years earlier than expected, dealing a huge blow to smaller public schools that often form the heart of rural towns and villages.

About 450 schools close each year, according to government data. Nearly 9,000 closed their doors permanently between 2002 and 2020, making it difficult for remote areas to attract new and younger residents.

I’m afraid people won’t consider this area as a place to move to raise a family if there’s no high school, said Eita’s mother Masumi, also a Yumoto graduate.

Ten-ei, a village of just under 5,000 people with only about 10 percent under the age of 18, is located in a quiet rural area known for its rice and sake. The Yumoto area has mountain hot spring inns and is dotted with ski rental shops and campgrounds. There are also beware of bear signs.

The village at its peak in the 1950s had a population of over 10,000 supported by agriculture and manufacturing. But the increasing nuisance and remoteness of the areas prompted residents to leave.

Depopulation gained momentum after the March 11, 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, less than 100 km (62 mi) away, in which Ten-ei acquired some radioactive contamination that has since been cleaned up.

The Yumoto School, a two-story building in the center of the neighborhood, had about 50 graduates a year during its heyday in the 1960s.

Photos of each graduating class hang at the entrance, going from black and white to color with the number of students visible and dropping suddenly from about 2000.

There is no photo from last year.

Together since they were three years old, Eita and Aoi were in a five-person class through grade school, but were the only two to continue on Yumoto.

Their desks were side by side in the middle of a classroom designed for 20, and they argued a lot during their freshman year, Eita said.

But tensions eased and they adjusted, trying to simulate a normal school experience. For the after-school club activity that is an important part of Japanese education, they selected pair sports, mainly table tennis.

On graduation day, teachers pinned corsages on the smiling graduates, usually a job for younger students.

People are very disappointed that there is no more source of culture, said director Mikio Watanabe of the decision to close, taken in consultation with the villagers. The place will be quieter without children’s voices.

Experts warn that closing rural schools will exacerbate national disparities and put more pressure on remote areas.

Closing the school means the community will eventually become unsustainable, says Touko Shirakawa, a sociology lecturer at Sagami Womens University.

Ten-ei discusses the repurposing of the school building. In other parts of Japan, closed schools have become wineries or art museums.

Aoi, who dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher in her hometown, will be attending a different school from Eita from April.

I don’t know if there will be children in the village when I become a teacher, Aoi said. But if there are, I want to come back.