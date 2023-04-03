No. 15 USC Women’s Golf Set for Regular Season Finals at Silverado Showdown

Women’s Golf | April 2, 2023

The No. 15 USC women’s golf team, with one win during the fall season and a recent streak of three consecutive top 3 results in the spring, completes the regular season at the Silverado Showdown, Monday through Wednesday (April 3-5) , at the Silverado Resort and spa in Napa, California.

The 17-team field hosted by Oregon also includes Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Francisco, San Jose State, Texas A&M, Texas State, Washington, Washington State , UCLA and USC.

Tee times begin at 8:00am on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the shotgun starts at 8:00am on Wednesdays.

USC finished fifth in the event last year. The Trojans won the 2021 tournament 7-under. They also won it in 2018, led by a tie for first place with Jennifer Chang.

The Trojans are led by a fifth-year head coach Justin Silverstein and freshman assistant coach Tiffany John the UCLA All-American first-teamer and LPGA star now in her second year of collegiate coaching.

SPRING RESULTS

USC opened spring play with the debut of the Battle for the Bell, a two-round match-play event between the Trojans and their crosstown rivals, UCLA. The Bruins won the event 8.5–3.5. freshman Catherine Park recorded a 2up victory on the first day of action at Sherwood CC while a sophomore Amar Avery halved her party. On the second day at Rolling Hills CC, Avery won her match, 5&4, while a senior Mali Nam won hers, 4&3.

Troy followed it up with a solid tie for third place at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge led by Xin (Cindy) Kou’s season-best tie for fifth on par 213 (72-68-73) as Avery finished 12th at 2-over 215 (73-73-69).

USC then placed third at the ICON Invitational, again led by Kou, who placed sixth at 10-under 206 (65-70-71) for her third top 7 this season. Senior Mali Nam , meanwhile tied for 14th at 5-under 211 (69-73-69). Her 5-under was her most under-achieved since her USC debut as a freshman in 2018, when she placed second at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at 12-under 204.

USC had another top 3 finish and placed second at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational at 1-under, led by Amar Avery who placed third at 1-under 215 (72-70-73) for her second top 3 this season and her third top 7. from Catherine Park tied for sixth on par 216 (71-70-75) marked her highest finish this season and her fourth top 17.

The Trojans recently placed 10th at the PING/ASU Invitational, Christine Wang and Park tied for 30th.

AUTUMN HIGHLIGHTS

After a rough season opener, USC came back roaring in its second event of the fall season, winning the Windy City Collegiate Classic on October 4 by nine strokes while a sophomore Amar Avery won her fourth career individual title with a stroke. It marked USC’s third team as well as individual wins at the event. Avery won 6-under 210 (67-69-74). Fellow sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou tied seventh at 3-over 219 (72-75-72).

THE TROJARS IN THE RANKING

Amar Avery is the No. 38 ranked golfer in the NCAA according to golfweek.com while Xin (Cindy) Kou is No. 45, brianna navarrosa is No. 112 and Catherine Park is No. 129.

TROJAN NOTES

Amari Avery’s victory in the Windy City gives her four for her career, tied for fifth on USC’s career list. She has three top 7 finishes, six top 14s and seven top 23 results to begin her sophomore year.

Avery has a team-best seven rounds in the 60s this season, giving her 17 career rounds in the 60s, fourth on USC’s career list, five outside the school record.

Avery leads USC with a batting average of 72.23 and holds team records in rounds under par (10) and is tied for first in rounds at par or better (13).

Avery recently made her third career appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She made the cut for the second year in a row, earning a final round finish at Augusta National, where she tied for 29th with 8-over, including a 1-under 71 second round finish at Champions Retreat.

Xin (Cindy) Kou’s a tie for fifth place at the Regional Challenge, her tie for sixth place at the ICON Invitational and her tie for seventh place at the Windy City Collegiate marks eight top 10s in her young career and earns her four top 17s this season. She was in the top 25 in six of her seven events.

Kou is second to the Trojans with a batting average of 72.38, including 13 rounds par or better (tied for the team’s first), including six under par. She has three rounds under 70 in her last 10 rounds, including a career- best 65 in the first round of the ICON Invitational, giving her a career-high 10.

She played at the 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Singapore in early March and tied for 20th with 2-over.

Brianna Navarrosa tied for third place at 5-under 211 (69-70-72) at the Stephens Cup was her second top 3 finish in a stretch of five starts.

Navarrosa had four top 19 finishes this fall and has 10 top 22s in her last 14 events. She is third on the team with 11 rounds par or better and she is 6 rounds under par.

Senior Mali Nam finished 14th in season-best at the ICON Invitational at 5-under par 211 with a pair of 69, her best finish since the 2021 Pac-12 Championships.

Her pair of 69s gave her 13 career rounds in the 60s, tied for ninth on USC’s career list.

Junior Christine Wang tied for 24th place, first at the Windy City and again at the Regional Challenge and the Juli Inkster Invitational. Her 1-Under 70 at Palos Verdes was a career-best at the time and bettered her season-best 71 at the Stephens Cup. She then lowered it to 68 in the second round of the ICON Invitational, where she had a career best even for the tournament. At the Juli Inkster, she lowered her career best back to 66.

She has five rounds par or better in her last 10.

freshman Catherine Park has five top 25 finishes this fall, including a season-best score of sixth place at the Juli Inkster Invitational on even par. She also has a pair of ties for 12th at the Windy City and at the Regional Challenge. Her play in Chicago featured a season-best final round of 70 at the time, while she finished with a 71 in Palos Verdes. She also tied for 17th place at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at 2-over.

TROJAN OVERVIEW

USC returns seven golfers from last year’s team that posted three wins, captured the 2022 NCAA Stanford Regional and finished 10th at the NCAA Championships, just outside match play.

Avery returns after making her first-team All-American debut as a 2021-22 freshman in which she won three games, while Nam, also an All-American as a freshman, is back after missing last season due to injury. Kou was a Pac-12 honorable mention last year, starting all 13 events as did the ever-improving Navarrosa, while Park will make her debut in Cardinal and Gold.

USC saw only one departure last season as a fifth-year senior and All-Pac-12 honorable mention Katherine Musi transferred to South Carolina for her final season.

TROJAN FLASH CARDS ENTER 2022-23