No. 4 women’s tennis celebrates senior day with 8-1 triumph over No. 26 Colby





MIDDLETOWN, Conn. The No. 4 ranked Wesleyan women’s tennis team played a double outdoor home game for the first time this season and showed a lot of contention in an 8-1 victory over No. 26 Colby on Senior Day Sunday from the John Wood Memorial Tennis Courts. Wesleyan (11-1, 6-1 NESCAC) remains undefeated at home since 2019, while the Mules (3-6, 0-3 NESCAC) are just 1-6 away from home this season. The doubles portion of this game went the way of the Cardinals early on, as a pair of 8-4 wins gave Wesleyan the advantage heading into the singles. Caitlyn Ferrante ’23 and Nika Vesley ’25 combined at #2 to beat Madeline Omicioli and Isabella Suk while Sarah Youngberg ’26 and Renna Mohsen-Breen ’25 defeated Amelie Gal and Ellie Gershaw at #3. The #1 match went into a tiebreaker with Samantha Riordan and Sydney Landau coming out on top Christina Yu ’22 and Sasha Gaeth ’23 8-7 (7-5). In singles, Colby struck first, with the Mules winning the first set on three courts, while Riordan edged out Vesely in their No. 1 match. However, the Cardinals showed great determination and bounced back in great fashion to win on all six singles courts. Ferrante settled things with a 6-1, 6-2 dominant victory over #3 over Gershaw while Serim Jin ’23 shone on Senior Day with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Suk, putting the Cardinals one win away from victory. After a 6-2 loss in the opening set, Katie Fleischmann ’23 took the game for Wesleyan with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over #6. That momentum seemed to echo on all courts as Vesely stormed back to take the first set in a 7-6 (7-3) tiebreak before taking the match against Riordan with a 6-1 second set win. Yu fell behind Omicioli early, but won the second and third sets to win at #4 (2-6, 6-3, 6-2). Finally, Leila Epstein ’26 was in a battle with Landau at #2 as Epstein lost the first set 7-5 to regroup and win 6-2, 7-5 in the remaining two sets to take victories in all six singles courts for the Cardinals. The Cardinals will be on the road again next weekend, traveling to Bates on Saturday.

