Odisha is going to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack





Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (IANS) To promote table tennis in the state, the government of Odisha has decided to set up academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack while training centers will be set up in all indoor halls in the state, said Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. Delegates from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the International Table Tennis Federation foundation met Patnaik here and he informed them of his government’s decision. He also sought help from the ITTF for coaching training programs and organizing international table tennis events in Odisha. The ITTF Foundation is the sports development body of the ITTF group and supports a project in Bhubaneswar to use table tennis for gender empowerment and equality. The delegation included ITTF and ITTF Foundation President Petra Sorling, ITTF Foundation Director Leandro Olvech, ITTF Foundation Program Manager Saurabh Mishra, an ITTF Foundation Program Coordinator Julia Tappendorf. Patnaik welcomed the delegation and praised the efforts of the ITTF to promote table tennis in the state and country and assured them of full support. The delegation said they will organize competitive events, plan the social legacy of table tennis events and provide coaching training in table tennis. They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his focus on sport and for his plan for TT development. They appreciated the Commonwealth TT Championship hosted in Cuttack in 2019 and secured their support to bring more such events to Odisha. Meanwhile, a team of delegates led by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) director also met the Chief Minister on Sunday and discussed the Olympic Values ​​Education Program (OVEP) being implemented in the state. Members appreciated the support of the Prime Minister and Government of Odisha to make this unique program a success. Odisha was the first state to implement OVEP in India, launching the initiative in May 2022. Since then, 32,000 young children have been affected by this program, which was introduced in 90 schools in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The program is all set to scale up and impact more than 1.5 lakh schoolchildren in 250 schools in Odisha. The Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage will visit the OVEP school in Bhubaneswar on April 3 and 4. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Department of School and Mass Education (SME) of Odisha and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust. Delegates welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to support the IOC’s Olympic Forest Network program through more than 1 million tree plantations this year. During the meeting, Patnaik handed the delegation a letter inviting IOC President Thomas Bach to come to Odisha when he comes to India for the IOC session in Mumbai later this year in October. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

