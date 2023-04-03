Nigeria’s Para Table Tennis secure qualification for Paris 2024 after ITTF ranking





Bolawa Akingbemisilu is the only African in the top seven in the world in the latest ITTF ranking. The team manager of the para table tennis team, Sunday Odebode, has said that the return of the players to the top of the world rankings will surely help them accumulate enough points to eventually qualify for the Paralympic Games in Paris, France, in 2024. He added that we are very pleased with his players’ performance in Italy, and the results are reflected in the most recent ITTF rating.

Isau Ogunkunle



We are indeed excited about the performance of our players in Italy, and the results can be seen in the latest rankings released by the ITTF. This is a good start on the way to qualifying for the Paralympic Games in France.

Akingbemisilu is the only African in the top seven in the world.

“We hope we can attend another game later this year for the continental qualifiers in Egypt, so we can bring more players to Paris, and this would give us a medal opportunity in France in 2024. “We are grateful to Delta State for their support and we hope that other states can take an example of this gesture so that our players can collect enough points to make sure they choose their ticket to France,” added Odebode.

Isau Ogunkunle



Pulse Sports reports that Bolawa Akingbemisilu is in the top seven of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Para rankings, released by the world’s governing body for table tennis. Akingbemisilu led the league from other Nigerian players returning to the ITTF Para rankings.

The championship starts on May 24 and ends on May 27 at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.

Akingbemisilu, a silver medalist at the 2023 ITTF Masters Para Open in Italy, made the top seven in men’s class five of the final rankings, while the quartet of Isau Ogunkunle, Tajudeen Agunbiade, Faith Obiora and Ahmed Koleosho returned to the world rankings after their inactivity led until their removal. Related content

Africa will host its first World Championships in 80 years in South Africa.



The championship starts on May 24 and ends on May 27 at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.



WTT Champions in Xinxiang is scheduled for April 9-15.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsesports.ng/table-tennis/2023040220502019029/nigerias-para-table-tennis-confident-of-qualifying-for-paris-2024-after-ittf-ranking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related