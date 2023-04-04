Walker in sixth after Day 1 of Southern Invitational





Men’s Golf | 4/3/2023 10:04:00 PM PALM BEACH, Fla. A&T freshman from North Carolina Samuel Drew Walker followed up his incredible third round at the A&T Aggie Invitational last week with an outstanding opening at Monday’s Southern Invitational at the par-72, 6,757 yard The Falls Club golf course. The 11 participating men’s golf teams played two rounds on Monday. Walker ended the day tied with three players for sixth place by shooting a two-round 1-under 143 as he carded seven birdies on Monday. Walker’s 1-under comes from the 2-under third round he shot at the Aggie Invitational last Tuesday, making him 3-under in the previous three rounds he played. Despite his fantastic day, he is still eight shots off the lead after Towson’s Jeremy Summerson, who entered the clubhouse at 9-under 135. St. John’s Peicheng Chen is three shots off the lead on a shot from 6-under 138 Jacksonville’s Joseph Sullivan is third at 4-under 140, followed by a two-way tie for fourth and a three-way tie for sixth. Jacksonville leads the tournament 3-under 573, followed by St. John’s (580) and Long Island U. (581). A&T is in seventh place after shooting a 17-over 593. Walker was 1-over after his three holes as his day started on the par-4 10th. But Walker scored for the first time when he birdied the par-5, 553-yard 13th to go to even par. Walker made the turn at 2-over before making another par-5 birdie from the 517-yard. Then, after a double bogey on the third par-3 to get to 3-over, Walker caught fire. He made a birdie on the last three holes he played, starting with the par-3, 196-yard seventh. He made a birdie on his third par 5 of the round before three-mapped on the par-4, 396-yard ninth to finish the first round on even par. Walker opened the second round with four straight pars after starting again in 10th. A bogey on the par-4 14th took him to plus-1 that day. Then he made a birdie on the par-3, 167-yard 16th. He remained tied until he birdieed again at No. 1 and reached 1-under. To graduate Diego Gonzalez had the second lowest score for A&T. Gonzalez is tied for 16th five points with 3-over 147. He started his day with a first round 2-under 70. He opened the first round with a bogey on the par-3 11th before bogeying on the 12th. Gonzalez then started his round with a birdie on the par-5 13th. He then birdied the par-3 16th (167 yards) and par-4 17th (378 yards) to move him to 1-under for the round. Gonzalez then hit his best shot of the day on the first inning, scoring an eagle on the hole to move to 3-under. He continued to bogey there in eighth and ninth. Gonzalez finished the first round with a solid three on the par-4, 398-yard 10th. Martin Gutierrez finished in a three-way tie for 31st with a 6-over 150. Conrad cabins shot 9-over 153 and Carson Witherspoon shot 16-over 160. The last round starts on Tuesday.

