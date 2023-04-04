RV Softball Ready for Midweek Matchup at FGCU

ORLANDO The (RV) UCF softball team is riding at the peak of its current four-game win streak and ready for the final of its current four-game road trip, which is set to take place on Wednesday night against the FGCU Eagles in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Knights (23-18, 4-2 AAC) recently finalized a three-game sweep of the ECU Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina over the weekend following their 3-2 walk-off victory over the North Florida Ospreys 29 March. The squad was rewarded for its efforts with the highest RPI ranking of the season so far, checking in at number 35 in the nation on Monday.

Junior right-hander Grace Jewel played for UCF in the circle over the last four games, posting an aggregate 0.39 ERA (18 IP, 1 ER) and yielding only six hits and five walks while striking out 12 and limiting opponents to a .097 average.

She came within two outs after throwing a complete seven-inning game shutout against the Ospreys, allowing the only score in 6.1 innings of work before pitching her fifth shutout of the season in seven frames in the second games of the season. Knights against the Pirates. The junior finished her dominant week with 4.2 innings with one strike in relief on Sunday afternoon and was named American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.

Fellow right-hander Sarah Willis also had a strong week for the Knights, highlighted by her fourth complete game and second shutout in the series opener at ECU Friday night. The junior transfer represented the only other branch to see action in the circle for UCF over the last four games, complementing Jewell’s scintillating ERA with a standout 1.56 own score (9 IP, 2 ER).

Veteran first baseman Shannon Doherty ran offensively through the team and earned her first selection of the season to The American’s weekly Honor Roll Monday with a .625/.714/.875 (5-for-8) line accompanied by three runs scored, two doubles, four RBI, seven total bases, four walks, and one stolen base during the Knights’ current four-game win streak.

Freshman utility infielder Aubrey Evans also produced a robust .545 (6-for-11) average during its final week of play, with a double, two RBIs and seven bases of its own in that span. The pair helped lead a UCF offense that outscored their opponents 24-4 in the final four games, hitting a combined .321/.395/.443 (34-for-106) with nine extra-base hits and 47 total bases.

UCF Wednesday night, an Eagles team faces a 24-15 start to the 2023 campaign, including a 6-3 score in conference play within the ASUN. FGCU has won four consecutive series against Chattanooga, Jacksonville, Liberty and Austin Peay going into the midweek game, going 9-3 in their last 12 games, though the Knights held an 11-1 lead in all-time 12 games between the two programs.

The Knights defeated the Eagles in three games last season, defeating FGCU by a collective 30-6 in Orlando March 4-6. Utility player Jada Cody led the offensive against the Eagles last season, going a combined 5-for-10 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and 16 total bases in the three games. Doherty and Emmerson Lee were also tough outs throughout the series, as both went 3-for-4 and combined for three doubles, four RBI and nine total bases.

This season, the Eagles are led offensively by graduate student infielder Tayli Filla, who has produced a team-leading .339/.391/.551 (40-for-118) line in her first 39 games with 15 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 65 bases in total.

She was also a threat on the basepaths, with 10 stolen bases in her first 13 attempts. However, Filla is just one piece of the puzzle for an FGCU squad that has shown tremendous success in the running game.

The Fort Myers native is one of four Eagles with at least 10 stolen bases, with freshman outfielder Emily Chiarella going 18-for-19 to lead the team in the category. In total, FGCU has so far stolen 96 bags in 111 attempts, a figure that ranks eighth in the country and number one in the ASUN.

In the circle, senior right-hander Ally Hulme has worked nearly 38 percent of the Eagles’ 262 innings pitched, recording a strong 2.83 ERA (99 IP, 40 ER) with 52 strikeouts in her first 23 appearances (16 starts).

Junior right-hander Angelina Bonilla also represented a reliable arm out of the bullpen this season, recording a team-leading 1.99 ERA (66.2 IP, 19 ER) in her 22 total appearances, 14 of which were in relief.