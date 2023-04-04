Sports
RV Softball Ready for Midweek Matchup at FGCU
ORLANDO The (RV) UCF softball team is riding at the peak of its current four-game win streak and ready for the final of its current four-game road trip, which is set to take place on Wednesday night against the FGCU Eagles in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Knights (23-18, 4-2 AAC) recently finalized a three-game sweep of the ECU Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina over the weekend following their 3-2 walk-off victory over the North Florida Ospreys 29 March. The squad was rewarded for its efforts with the highest RPI ranking of the season so far, checking in at number 35 in the nation on Monday.
Junior right-hander Grace Jewel played for UCF in the circle over the last four games, posting an aggregate 0.39 ERA (18 IP, 1 ER) and yielding only six hits and five walks while striking out 12 and limiting opponents to a .097 average.
She came within two outs after throwing a complete seven-inning game shutout against the Ospreys, allowing the only score in 6.1 innings of work before pitching her fifth shutout of the season in seven frames in the second games of the season. Knights against the Pirates. The junior finished her dominant week with 4.2 innings with one strike in relief on Sunday afternoon and was named American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday.
Fellow right-hander Sarah Willis also had a strong week for the Knights, highlighted by her fourth complete game and second shutout in the series opener at ECU Friday night. The junior transfer represented the only other branch to see action in the circle for UCF over the last four games, complementing Jewell’s scintillating ERA with a standout 1.56 own score (9 IP, 2 ER).
Veteran first baseman Shannon Doherty ran offensively through the team and earned her first selection of the season to The American’s weekly Honor Roll Monday with a .625/.714/.875 (5-for-8) line accompanied by three runs scored, two doubles, four RBI, seven total bases, four walks, and one stolen base during the Knights’ current four-game win streak.
Freshman utility infielder Aubrey Evans also produced a robust .545 (6-for-11) average during its final week of play, with a double, two RBIs and seven bases of its own in that span. The pair helped lead a UCF offense that outscored their opponents 24-4 in the final four games, hitting a combined .321/.395/.443 (34-for-106) with nine extra-base hits and 47 total bases.
UCF Wednesday night, an Eagles team faces a 24-15 start to the 2023 campaign, including a 6-3 score in conference play within the ASUN. FGCU has won four consecutive series against Chattanooga, Jacksonville, Liberty and Austin Peay going into the midweek game, going 9-3 in their last 12 games, though the Knights held an 11-1 lead in all-time 12 games between the two programs.
The Knights defeated the Eagles in three games last season, defeating FGCU by a collective 30-6 in Orlando March 4-6. Utility player Jada Cody led the offensive against the Eagles last season, going a combined 5-for-10 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and 16 total bases in the three games. Doherty and Emmerson Lee were also tough outs throughout the series, as both went 3-for-4 and combined for three doubles, four RBI and nine total bases.
This season, the Eagles are led offensively by graduate student infielder Tayli Filla, who has produced a team-leading .339/.391/.551 (40-for-118) line in her first 39 games with 15 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 65 bases in total.
She was also a threat on the basepaths, with 10 stolen bases in her first 13 attempts. However, Filla is just one piece of the puzzle for an FGCU squad that has shown tremendous success in the running game.
The Fort Myers native is one of four Eagles with at least 10 stolen bases, with freshman outfielder Emily Chiarella going 18-for-19 to lead the team in the category. In total, FGCU has so far stolen 96 bags in 111 attempts, a figure that ranks eighth in the country and number one in the ASUN.
In the circle, senior right-hander Ally Hulme has worked nearly 38 percent of the Eagles’ 262 innings pitched, recording a strong 2.83 ERA (99 IP, 40 ER) with 52 strikeouts in her first 23 appearances (16 starts).
Junior right-hander Angelina Bonilla also represented a reliable arm out of the bullpen this season, recording a team-leading 1.99 ERA (66.2 IP, 19 ER) in her 22 total appearances, 14 of which were in relief.
|
Sources
2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2023/4/4/softball-readying-for-midweek-matchup-at-fgcu.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The Southeast Pacific Rise Zone earthquake magnitude has been revised to 5.1
- AWESOME PHOTOS of Chennai Airport’s new integrated terminal – PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate on this date
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final