



TROY, NY – The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and six Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from four programs have been recognized. Two Performers of the Week, a Doubles Team of the Week and a pair of Rookies of the Week are among the recognitions. two individuals, Josh Cohen and Emma McGuinn, are repeat selections. Josh Cohen (Gr., Throws, Wellesley, MA / Wellesley) – Men’s Field Artist of the Week

Josh competed in two events at the Hamilton College Continental Invitational and had two top 3 finishes, including a win. He won the hammer throw against 34 participants with a distance of 53.23, surpassing the runner-up by almost two meters (51.46). He also competed in the discus with 36 throws and finished third with a maximum throw of 40.12 metres. The winner reached 42.92 and the runner-up 42.09. The encounter was not a team score. Lorna Flores Gonzalez(So., Sugar Land, TX / iUniversity Prep.) – Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Nikki Rideour(Fr., Minneapolis, MN/Roseville Area) – Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

In two doubles games last week, Nikki and Lorna went 2-0 at No. 1 to help the Engineers to a 2-0 record. They combined for an 8-5 victory against the top team of St. Lawrence in Canton on Saturday before recording an 8-1 win over the top duo of TCNJ 24 hours later. Rensselaer won the matches 5-4 and 8-1 respectively. Cortez Garrett (Fr., Sprints/Hordles, Dameron, MD / Great Mills) – Men’s Track Rookie of the Week

At the Hamilton College Continental Invitational, Cortez ran four events and finished first in two of them. He won the 19-runner 110 hurdles with a time of 15.77 and the 4×400, helping RPI to victory in a time of 3:24.62. He ran the opening game for a side that beat the runners-up’s time of 3:26.43 (SUNY Delhi) by almost two seconds. There were 10 teams in the relay. Cortez also ran the 100 meters, finishing 12th of 51 in 11.36, and the 200 meters, seventh of 47 in 22.87. The encounter was not a team score. Jacob Lindsay(So., Kensington, CT/Berlin) – Men’s Golf Performer of the Week

Jacob won the Hershey Cup by 10 strokes, shooting an even-par 71 on the first day and a -4.67 on the second day, leading the Engineers to a team title in the 15-school event. He led the 80-man field in par-4 scoring (+1) and par-5 scoring (-8) while recording the most eagles (2) and birdies (7). He had 21 pars in the two-day event. Jacob’s first round contained four birdies and 11 pars and then he had three birdies, two eagles and 10 pars on the second day. As a team, RPI won by three strokes. Emma McGinn (Fr., Hurdles/Sprints,Broomall, PA / Academy of Notre Dame de Namur) – Women’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week

At the Hamilton College Continental Invitational, Emma ran three events and finished first in one, while setting a new school record. In the 13-competitor 100 Hurdles, she was victorious with a school-record time of 14.94. The runner-up came in at 15.32. Emma also ran the 100 meters, fifth of 30 in a time of 12.98, and the 200 meters, also fifth (of 36) in 26.60. The encounter was not a team score. Named to the weekly honors list were: Erin Askins, softball

Christine Mallette, Women’s Athletics

Domenick Rayleonard men’s athletics

men’s athletics Megan Shay, women’s lacrosse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2023/4/4/mens-track-and-field-six-tabbed-for-liberty-league-weekly-awards.aspx

