Sports
#22 WLAX packs the non-conference slate on Lehigh Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA The No. 22 University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team wraps up its non-conference slate Tuesday night and makes the short trip to Lehigh.
GAME 10: PENN (5-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at LEHIGH (7-4, 2-3 Patriot League)
Tuesday April 4 | 5:00 PM
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania | Ulrich Sports Complex
Watch (ESPN+) | Live statistics | History
SERIES AGAINST LEHIGH
* The Quakers meet the Mountain Hawks for the 14th time in program history, as Penn leads 8-5 in the all-time series.
*With an 8-2 in the last 10 matchups, Penn has won the last two games, but it’s been a while. The last time we met was in Philly in 2017, and the last time in Bethlehem was in 2013. The Quakers both won by a combined 17 goals.
*The 2013 game at Lehigh left the Quakers making the call, 13-4, as Penn has a 4-3 record at Bethlehem.
*Most of the series took place in the early 90’s and 80’s with the first clash in 1985, a game the Mountain Hawks won 14-9.
LAST TIME WE MEET
*The two teams faced each other in March 2017 at Penn Park, where the Quakers secured a 17-9 win.
* In her fourth collegiate game, Erin Barry went off for six goals, four draws and five ground balls.
*Penn had a wide lead in both shots (35-21) and draws (18-9), and used a 9-0 run midway through the first half to break open a 2-2 tie and lead for a comfortable margin. take care of the rest of the way.
*Alex Condon and Katy Junior had each scored five goals, while Britt Brown made six saves on goal in 60 minutes of work.
ABOUT THE BERGHAWKS
*Lehigh enters the game with a 7-4 record after beating Bucknell 17-13 in his final appearance.
*The Mountain Hawks have only one non-conference loss this season, their season opener against Delaware (13-11).
* Against Bucknell, Gabby Schneider became Lehigh’s all-time assist leader with 109.
*Lehigh averages 12.18 goals per game, followed by Katia Carnevale with 32 this season. Olivia Memeger leads the team with 45 points on 27 goals and 18 assists.
PENN’S LAST TIMEOUT
*The Quakers returned to the Sunshine State last weekend, nearly topping #8 Florida in Gainesville, 17-13.
* Penn was tied with the Gators going into the last quarter, but Florida scored seven goals in the fourth to make the decision.
*Nikki Miles And Mary Themelis led the team with four goals each Anne Brandt added a hat trick. It was the fifth time this season with at least three goals, the fourth in a row.
*Natasha Gorriara And Paige Lipman added the other two goals.
*Kelly Van Hoesen record double-digit saves for the second time this season, 11 saves within 60 minutes of work.
QUAKER NOTES
*Senior Cell moon ranks third in the Ivy League and 38th in the nation in tie checks with an average of 5.25 per game.
*Chung is second in assists in the Ivy League with 14.
* Brandt leads the Quakers with 27 goals, ranking third in the Ivy League and 39th in the nation for goals per game (3.00).
*As a team, they rank first in the Ivy League and 31st in Division I in points per game (19.12). They also rank 36th in the nation in assists per game (5.62).
*Head coach Karin Corbett is at the helm in her 24th season, racking up 245 of the program’s 398 wins.
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/4/3/22-wlax-wraps-the-non-conference-slate-at-lehigh-tuesday.aspx
